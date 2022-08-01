﻿There is a hymn that used to be sung in our churches that I haven’t heard it in quite a while, called “Where we’ll never grow old.” This song was song at a funeral I was at not long ago and brought sweet memories of my younger days to me. I suppose that modern day churches have grown custom to the new songs of today, or as I call them, chants that is repeated over and over. There is certainly nothing wrong with these songs but they are not the same as old church hymns.

Some of our senior citizens that have gone on to be with the Lord requests this song to be sung at their funerals because that is exactly where they have gone. Maybe their years on earth are done but most of them have been accustomed to the older hymns that have so much to say.

Even though this hymn was written in 1914 by James C. Moore it has a message that will never go out of style. It is based on Revelation 21:4 which says; “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” It is written with Heaven in mind and our anticipation of living with Jesus in our eternal home.

The song speaks to us in a way that the scripture does. I am printing the words to the song so that the ones that have never heard it or haven’t really paid attention to it will have knowledge of what Christians look forward to.

“I have heard of a land on the faraway strand, ’Tis a beautiful home of the soul;

Built by Jesus on high, where we never shall die, ’Tis a land where we never grow old.

Refrain: Never grow old, never grow old, In a land where we’ll never grow old;

Never grow old, never grow old, In a land where we’ll never grow old.

In that beautiful home where we’ll never more roam, We shall be in the sweet by and by;

Happy praise to the King through eternity sing, ’Tis a land where we never shall die.

When our work here is done and the life-crown is won, And our troubles and trials are o’er;

All our sorrow will end, and our voices will blend, With the loved ones who’ve gone on before.

I long for the day that old hymns will once again be sung in our churches. The new age songs do have good messages and an upbeat tempo, however many of us older folks like the old hymns. Many churches do have a mixture of new style songs along with the old ones and this is probably good. Many of our younger members like the new style over the old and this is okay as long as all of them come to know Jesus personally and understand they will be with Him for eternity. One historically older book of words and hymns that will never go out of style is the Bible. It is the same today as it has been in the past and will be in the future. Hopefully all of us will spend more time reading our Bible and it would be good for all of us to read the words written in our older hymnals as well.

PRAYER

Thank you Lord for all the songs that you have allowed us to have and sing. I pray that whatever we say in any of our songs we are praising you. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Revelation 21:1-8

Monday – Psalm 150:1-6

Tuesday – Colossians 3:12-17

Wednesday – Zephaniah 3:17

Thursday – Ephesians 5:17-21

Friday – 2 Samuel 6:5

Saturday – 1 Corinthians 14:13-17