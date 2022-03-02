﻿Question: My wife and I often feel overwhelmed by "life stuff." I think we spend so much time and energy in our roles as Mom and Dad that we neglect our own relationship. Is it just a case of recognizing that our needs as a couple have to be put on hold until our kids are older and less demanding?

Jim: We hear this sort of question a lot; I think most couples with children can relate to some extent. A household can only be as strong as its component parts -- namely, husband, wife and kids. Healthy families are made up of healthy individuals, and happy, successful marriages tend to produce thriving, well-adjusted children.

Loving, connected spouses make the most effective moms and dads. So, the very best thing you can do for your children is to concentrate on creating the strongest possible bond with your mate. There are at least 12 distinctive qualities we've identified here at Focus on the Family that are vital for successful marriages. Here's a brief look at them:

1. Lifelong Commitment. Marriage is a lifelong adventure, filled with both triumphs and defeats. Couples who understand this can approach their relationship with the attitude that despite the challenges of life, they're dedicated to one another and won't throw in the towel when times get tough.

2. Shared Spiritual Intimacy. Thriving couples share a deep faith. They look to their Creator as the foundation of their relationship.

3. Respect Each Individual's Uniqueness. Don't ever lose sight of what drew you together before the children came along. Parents who are secure in who they are and where they're going naturally encourage every other member of the family to make the same discoveries. They motivate kids to search out and follow their own paths and to develop their special interests and talents.

4. Positive Communication. Communication is the heart and soul of any thriving relationship. So, it's critical for husbands and wives to spend lots of time talking and trying to understand each other's thoughts and feelings.

5. Healthy Conflict Management. A critical key to marital success is the manner in which a couple handles the inevitable conflicts of marriage -- in other words, by keeping short accounts and not letting anger fester.

6. Spending Enjoyable Time Together. Thriving couples are intentional about spending enjoyable time together. That includes regularly scheduled date nights and meaningful family traditions.

7. Cherish. Successful marriages are made up of two people who treasure and honor one another. Write down a list of the things you value about your mate, review it often and share it with them on a regular basis.

8. Nourish. Nourishing is a matter of discovering your mate's "love language" and learning to use it to express affection.

9. Shared Responsibility. Couples with vibrant relationships talk openly about their roles in the home. They devise a workable plan that preserves fairness in the delegation of household tasks and responsibilities.

10. Mutually Satisfying Physical Intimacy. Thriving couples regularly celebrate their marriage with physical intimacy. They understand that this includes affection, tenderness, warmth and physical touch.

11. Coping with Change, Stress and Crises. Successful husbands and wives recognize that external trials and pressures will happen -- that's life. So, they prepare for hard times and seek outside help when needed.

12. Community-Minded. Healthy marriage partners realize that they need other people and other people need them. They are involved in supportive communities where they have many opportunities to give and receive encouragement.