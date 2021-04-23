Some of the best hymns I have ever heard and learned were written well before my time. One of these songs is “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” written by Elisha A. Hoffman in 1887. It is a song about trusting in Jesus. It is a song about how each and every day of our life would be better if we would open our hearts and eyes to the only one that can lead us through the turmoil this world gives us.

If we read or listen to the news that is provided for us today we find that the world is in chaotic conditions because we have taken our eyes off of Jesus. We see non-believers wanting attention from all countries and they have infiltrated our country in a stronger way than ever before. Our government leaders and judges have given into political correctness and have allowed non-Christian entities to get a strong hold on our livelihood. The Christians have set back and watched Satan get a stronger hold on the earth than he has ever had. We, as Christians, understand the Lord is in charge; however we are to be His messengers but we have a trust that is wavering toward worldly conditions.

Hoffman, who was a Presbyterian minister and writer of over 2000 hymns, knew what would happen to us if we took our eyes off of the Lord Jesus and try to go our own way. Read some of the verses that he put in his song and understand what trusting in Jesus will do for you.

“What a fellowship, what a joy divine, leaning on the everlasting arms; what a blessedness, what a peace is mine, leaning on the everlasting arms.”

“Oh, how sweet to walk in this pilgrim way, leaning on the everlasting arms; oh, how bright the path grows from day to day, leaning on the everlasting arms.”

“What have I to dread, what have I to fear, leaning on the everlasting arms? I have blessed peace with my Lord so near, leaning on the everlasting arms.”

The refrain: Leaning, leaning, safe and secure from all alarms; leaning, leaning, leaning on the everlasting arms.”

Even though many claim to be Christians I wonder how many would say they are God-fearing Christians. Many of our churches have changed and the messages we are hearing from the pulpits are being watered down. God’s Holy Word, the Bible, does not water down its message and has remained constant since the beginning. Why have we as God’s people allowed our Christianity to be weakened by others when we know who and what the truth is?

Remember what Jesus tells us in John 14:6; “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Jesus stretches out His everlasting arms to us and all we have to do is trust in Him. On occasions our journey through life may be rocky but our eternal home is with Jesus where there will be no more pain or sorrow.

Prayer

Thank you Jesus for your promise of eternal life. Thank you for allowing me to come to you in any circumstances and you will guide me through all of them. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Psalm 46:1-3

Monday – John 14:1-6

Tuesday – Deuteronomy 33:26-29

Wednesday – Mark 10:13-16

Thursday – Isaiah 46:3-11

Friday – Romans 8:31-39

Saturday –Jeremiah 29:11-14