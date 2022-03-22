﻿Mississippi State hired New Mexico State coach Chris Jans to lead the Bulldogs men's basketball program. Jans is a three time WAC Coach of the Year and owns an impressive 143-44 record in his six seasons. Jans led New Mexico State to three NCAA tournaments during his tenure in Las Cruces. The 52-year-old Jans replaces Ben Howland who was fired last week. This year the Bulldogs (18-15) finished 10th in the SEC. Howland compiled a 134-98 record with one NCAA appearance and three NIT appearances in his seven seasons. The Bulldogs lost on the road at Virginia, 60-57, in the opening round of the NIT.

Laurel native Kenny Payne was named the head basketball coach at the University of Louisville this week. Payne, who played his high school basketball at Northeast Jones, graduated in 1985 and was named a Parade All-American that year. He signed with Denny Crum and Louisville and was able to be part of the Cardinals National Championship team in 1986. Payne was later a first round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers. He began his coaching career in 2004 at Oregon before teaming up with John Calipari at Kentucky from 2010-20. The last two seasons he has been an assistant coach with the New York Knicks.

The Jones College Lady Bobcats (25-8) fell to No.3 Georgia Highlands, 81-74, in the semifinals of the NJCAA tournament in Lubbock, Texas. It is the best a Mississippi women’s team has done since Northeast’s magical run of 1987. Jones defeated No.16 Eastern Florida State, No. 7 New Mexico Junior College and No. 17 Blinn in making the semifinals. It was the No. 23 Lady Bobcats' seventh straight appearance in the national tournament. The Pearl River Wildcats (24-4) fell in their opening game in the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Moberly Community College, 95-89, in overtime. Former USM assistant basketball coach Greg Heiar's (2009-11) Northwest Florida State team captured the tournament.

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels (23-7) were upset by South Dakota, 75-61, in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament. It was the Lady Rebels' first appearance in the tournament in 15 years.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers almost upset No. 3 seed LSU in Baton Rouge in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. JSU entered the game as a No. 14 seed and did not surrender the lead until the final minute of the game. The Lady Tigers and coach Tomekia Reed gained a ton of respect for their program. The Lady Tigers had entered the game on a 21-game winning streak.

The Alcorn Braves qualified for the NIT tournament but lost to Texas A&M in College Station, 74-62. It was the school's first post-season tournament since 2002. Mississippi Valley also named one of their own in George Ivory as head coach of the men's program. The Jackson native served as head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for 13 seasons.

Baseball

The Ole Miss Rebels had a roller coaster ride last week. The Rebels were ranked No. 1 in the D1 baseball poll on Monday only to fall the next day to SE Louisiana. The Rebels then traveled to Auburn and won their opening SEC series, 2-1. The Rebels (15-4) return home this weekend against Tennessee (19-1). Southern Mississippi downed Alabama last week and then opened C-USA play by winning two of three over Florida Atlantic. The Golden Eagles (13-7) will head to Western Kentucky this weekend. Mississippi State (12-9) opened SEC play by dropping two of three at Georgia. The Bullies will host Alabama (13-9) this weekend.

Hattiesburg native Davis Riley lost on the second playoff hole to Sam Burns in the Valspar Championship. Riley did have a chance to win the tournament on the 18th hole but left his putt right, finishing with a 72. This was the highest finish on the pro tour for the former Presbyterian Christian School four-time state champion.

