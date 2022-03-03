﻿The University of Southern Mississippi announced their 2022 football schedule this past week. USM is planning on playing in the Sun Belt Conference this fall. The Golden Eagles will host Sun Belt foes Arkansas State, Louisiana, Georgia State and South Alabama at home. USM will visit Troy, Coastal Carolina, La-Monroe and Texas State in Sun Belt play. Liberty, Miami, Northwestern (La.) and Tulane are the Eagles’ opening four games.

The great Harvey Hull (66) passed away this past week. The Walnut Grove native played at Mississippi State under Bob Tyler and was a second team All-American linebacker in 1976 as well as a three-time All-SEC performer. Hull was living in Waynesboro at the time of his death. Hull is in the MSU Sports Hall of Fame.

Southern Miss allowed only four runs in four games this past week in winning three of four games. USM pitcher Tanner Hall fanned 13 batters in leading the Golden Eagles over Mississippi State, 7-1, last Wednesday at Trustmark Park. The Golden Eagles (8-3) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. They also won a couple of games at Louisiana-Lafayette over the weekend. USM will play host to South Alabama and Tulane this week before heading to Dallas Baptist this weekend.

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) won two of three games at Central Florida while Mississippi State (6-6) lost two of three games at Tulane. State plays Texas Tech on Tuesday and Wednesday in Biloxi before hosting Princeton over the weekend.

Ole Miss hosts Memphis and Alcorn in mid-week games before Oral Roberts comes to town this weekend.

March Madness

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will head to Tampa for the SEC men’s tournament this week. MSU is the #10 seed and will tackle No. 7 South Carolina on Thursday while Ole Miss is the #13 seed and will play Missouri on Wednesday.

The SEC women’s basketball tournament had a surprise as No. 7 seed Kentucky nipped No. 1 South Carolina, 64-62. Ole Miss won over Florida before falling to South Carolina while the MSU Lady Bulldogs lost to Kentucky in their only tourney game.

The USM Golden Eagles will open C-USA tournament play in Frisco on Tuesday against UT at San Antonio while the Lady Eagles will face either Florida International University or Florida Atlantic on Wednesday. USM ladies softball team upset No. 4 Florida this past week in Gainesville.

Jackson State basketball coach Wayne Brent is retiring. Brent, a former successful high school coach, led the Tigers to the 2021 SWAC regular season championship.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers won the SWAC regular season with a perfect 18-0 record. The Lady Tigers will enter this year’s SWAC Tournament in Birmingham as the No.1 seed. The Lady Tigers (20-6) will play Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday. The Alcorn Braves won their first regular season championship in 20 years and will be the No. 1 seed in the Men’s SWAC Tournament. The Braves will play Prairie View in the opening round that begins on Wednesday also in Birmingham. Alcorn named former Braves football player Raynold Dedeaux as their athletic director.

The Jones College Lady Bobcats won their sixth straight Region 23 Basketball Tournament and will play in the National Tournament beginning on March 16 in Lubbock, Texas. The Pearl River Wildcats for the third time in four years won the men’s tournament. PRC heads to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the National Tournament later this month.

The MHSAA crowned a dozen champions in the state tournament this past week. Biggersville won both the Class 1-A titles with Coach Cliff Little leading both teams. The Lake Girls and Pine Grove boys won the 2-A title with both Bonneville squads winning 3-A. Choctaw Central won the 4-A girls and Raymond the boys. Neshoba Central won the 5-A girls title and also ended the season with a prefect 33-0 mark while Holmes Central won the boys 5-A. The Meridian girls won the 6-A girls while Clinton won the boys title.

Dale has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale’s Brouhaha Sports Show with Marshall Wood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. Tyler Cleveland will visit with Dale and Marshall this week. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome; go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube. Please visit us on our Brouhaha Facebook page and like us.