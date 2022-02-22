﻿A very public exhibition of my golf awfulness will be on display on March 12, and you are personally invited to be a part of it.

Several weeks ago, I stated openly in this column that I am absolutely the worst golfer who has ever actively attempted to play the game. My long-time friend Sam McCorkle, the former head football coach at the University of West Alabama and football standout at Meridian High School, challenged me on the accuracy of that proclamation. He said several of his friends would attest that he is possibly the worst.

After a little banter back and forth we decided to settle the issue on the golf course.

So, on the second Saturday morning in March Sam, long-time local TV and radio personality Lindsey Hall, and myself will attack the golf course at Livingston (Ala.) Country Club with as many swings as necessary to complete 18 holes of golf.

It was McCorkle’s brainchild to make this part of a fundraiser for the Coach King, Miss Sandy, and Patrick Ferris Scholarship at UWA.

So, at 1 p.m. on March 12 there will be a three-man scramble at LCC with all of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund that helps qualified athletes who are no longer on scholarship complete their education.

Entry fee is $100 per person. You are encouraged to take part in this event. Hole sponsorships are also available to businesses and individuals who would like to contribute that way. Golfers are encouraged to bring their own golf carts.

To enter the golf tournament or enquire about hole sponsorships simply e-mail me at starsportsboss@yahoo.com and I will forward it along to right person.

Now here comes the fun part.

While the able golfers will be teeing off at 1 p.m., the trio of myself, Sam, and Lindsey will take the course at 9 a.m.

And folks, we will not be playing a scramble. We are going to play a straight-up round of golf, counting every stroke, out-of-bounds, etc., all the way to the bloody end. This is why we are teeing off four hours ahead of everybody else so we can get ourselves off the course before the real tournament begins.

In order to make sure that all three of us play our best, we have tied our scores into the fundraising event. At the end of our miserable round of golf we are going to combine our three scores and are asking sponsors to donate $1 to the scholarship fund for every stroke we are under 450. In other words, if Lindsey shoots a 100, Sam a 110 and me a 140, that’s 350, and the donor would be contributing $100. That gives us a reason as individuals to play as well as we can and gives you a chance to be part of the fun and make a difference in the lives of the scholarship recipients.

We are seeking businesses and individuals (that would be you by the way) to take part by emailing starsportsboss@yahoo.com and sponsoring our impending golf doom. I will then get in you in touch with the correct party. You can also call or text me at 601-938-2471 if you so desire.

The UWA spring football game will be kicking off at 10 a.m. that day and you are invited to attend. However, if you would prefer to show up at Livingston Country Club at 9 a.m. and help count the strokes and keep us “honest” while either cheering or jeering us on, you are welcome to do so. Just make sure to bring your own cart.

And, when I’m about to strike the ball, it would be advised to have a helmet and a ton of insurance as well.

Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia, Miss. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.