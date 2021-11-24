﻿We are trying to get ourselves and our houses “bedded” down for the long winter’s nap. We are securing the windows where they need repairing, the door seals, and have found one of our houses has termites who have taken up residence, so we are eradicating them, we hope.

We have been cutting down trees for our wood to be burned in our fireplaces, splitting and hauling it to the houses, and making kindling to start the warm fires. We’ve been vaccinating cows and, thankfully, cutting the last of our hay fields for this year.

It always seems melancholy for me as we change seasons, especially from fall to winter. I feel as if I need to just go into hibernation like the big bears do until spring comes. The “fall back” time change is just too much for me. It’s dark by 4:30 in the afternoon and we are ready for bed by 7 p.m.

Getting up might be easier as it is daylight earlier now, but then that causes another problem, I must get up earlier.

I would really like for it to be either daylight savings time or the other way all the time, doesn’t really matter which. Just let me get used to one and leave it as is.

The new frost of the few mornings last week has put our grass to sleep until next year, to my husband’s delight, but I hate the brown grass. My flower beds are just droopy with all the pretty flowers that had been blooming until mother nature had her way with them.

I will say that all the trees around our house are beautiful with the reds, greens, and yellows. One of my favorite things to do is sit on my back porch at the Circle S and watching all the newborn calves. Well, with the weather down in the fifties, this city girl must have a blanket or just stay inside.

The very best thing about the winter months is that they bring about my favorite holidays, especially Christmas. It will be so much fun this year with Emmie Jo. We can have the magic Elf move every day and watch for Santa once again.

If you decide to come for a visit, I will give you a cup of coffee or hot tea now, and a blanket for the porch swing.

My mom used to make a salad at holiday time, we called it the Pink Stuff.

Pink Stuff

16 oz. cottage cheese

8 oz. Cool Whip

14 oz. drained mandarin oranges

20 oz. drained crushed pineapple

1 package strawberry Jello

Mix all ingredients well in a bowl and refrigerate.