﻿In times past, I had a bumper sticker that said: “Attitudes are contagious. Is yours worth catching?”

Let’s be honest and do a bit of self-introspection.

Now me, I am a “people watcher.” There have been many occasions in bygone days where my wife, Margie, and I would shop in the malls of cities where we lived or visited. I would quickly grow tired of that and she would allow me to get a cup of coffee and find a place to sit. This was before the advent of cell phones. So, I would past the time sipping my coffee and watching people.

I confess, being a preacher, I got many sermon illustrations from those occasions. Those people watching sessions were worth coming to the mall to shop. Needless to say, I saw a lot of attitudes on display. Some were funny, some were sad, and some were downright ugly.

Of course, I am looking at it from the outside in. There is no way for me to know the circumstances in that person’s life which causes a negative reaction. Really, all I can do is to look at the man in the mirror.

Is my attitude always one that is worth someone catching? No! Without doubt there have been times in my life when I needed a serious attitude adjustment. What about you?

I want to challenge you to think about your attitude, especially toward life. In addition to the bumper sticker referred to above, I have also seen “Life Sucks” stickers. Is that really how you feel about life?

I know that life has its ups and downs. I know that sometimes the downs are very hard to deal with. I know that life is often very frail. We never know what is around the bend in the road and how what comes, if it is a negative, can really do a number on us. And the old expression, “I’m lower than a snake’s belly” applies to us. So, what do I do when I find myself in that position?

Someone sometime somewhere said, “When it comes to life, we have three choices:

(1) I can escape it. That is running away. Not facing reality in a healthy way. It often involves the heavy use of drugs, alcohol or even relationships. But it is not the answer.

(2) I will just endure it. I don’t like it. I can’t change it. And my view of life is expressed by the second bumper sticker mentioned above. Depression is often where we live in this choice.

(3) I will enjoy it. This is by far the healthiest of choices about life. Yes, I know the feelings that come with failure and disappointment. I know the grief that comes with the loss of loved ones, especially when understanding why is not answered. In the midst of my pain, I yet know that my God is the still the loving giver (Jas. 1:17, 18). And He has given me life, precious life yet to be lived, enjoyed and shared. I believe, help me Lord in my unbelief (see Mk. 9:24).

Watch next week’s paper for the second installment, but for today, what is your attitude about life? Is it one that is worth catching or do you need an attitude adjustment?