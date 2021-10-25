﻿A recent article dealt with the Biblical exhortation to “love one another.” That is a positive exhortation.

Today let’s add all the other positive ones. Understand, there are some negatives; they will be considered on another day. Note, these positives are in order as they appear in the Bible:

1. Love one another – John 13:34; 15:12, 17; Romans 13:8; I John 3:11, 23; 4:7, 11, 12; 2 John v.5.

2. In honor preferring one another – Romans 12:10.

3. Edify one another – Romans 14:19.

4. Receive one another – Romans 15:7.

5. Admonish one another – Romans 15:14, also Col. 3:16; I Thess. 5:11; Heb. 3:13, 10:25.

6. Salute one another – Romans 16:16; also I Cor. 16;20; II Cor. 13:12.

7. Serve one another – Galatians 5:13.

8. Bear ye one another’s burdens – Galatians 6:2.

9. Forbearing one another – Ephesians 4:2.

10. Be kind one to another – Ephesians 4:32.

11. Forgiving one another – Ephesians 4:32.

12. Submitting to one another – Ephesians 5:21.

13. Comfort one another – I Thessalonians 4:18.

14. Consider one another – Hebrews 10:24.

What a list! As you consider these exhortations, what stands out? For me, a couple of things. One is relationships, especially in families, physical and spiritual. Relationships are a vital part of our being. They will not grow unless we spend time together, not just time but quality time. Such will put one in a position to truly practice these “one another exhortations.” The second thing that comes to mind as I read over this listing is an exhortation from the pen of James to “Be a doer of the word and not just a hearer” (James 1:22}. To accomplish what these exhortations call for, one must go beyond hearing and be a doer of the Word. If all I do is hear the word, James says I am practicing self deception {Jas.1:22}.

It is really easy to “talk the talk,” but it takes a real Christian to “walk the walk.” What a difference it would make if all who claim to be a Christian would truly practice these one another exhortations! I need to take a look at the man in the mirror. What about you?

— Les Ferguson Sr.