﻿Question: My dear father passed away a few months ago. He was always the center of family gatherings, so as Christmas approaches we're all starting to deal with the fact that he won't be there. This is so much harder than I expected; do you have any advice for getting through this season?

Jim: My heart goes out to you. We've all heard that Christmas and other holidays can amplify the pain of losing a loved one, but until we experience it ourselves, we don't fully understand. For those struggling with heartache, here are some thoughts for navigating the holiday season.

First, acknowledge as an entire family that emotions will run high this Christmas. Stuffing your grief or pretending everything is fine won't help. But it's perfectly acceptable -- and healthy -- to cry together, even on Christmas Day.

That said, it's also very important to be OK with actively celebrating the holiday and fondly remembering your dad's past role in it. Some people may struggle with guilt when laughter erupts in the middle of the grieving. Give yourselves permission to experience whatever emotions arise.

Another idea is to simply scale back this Christmas. Observing a few family traditions can help maintain some stability. But be realistic about what everyone needs and feels up to.

Finally, turn your emotions outward by blessing others in need. Consider reaching out to another family or giving to a charity in your loved one's name. Serving someone else can often bring joy even in the midst of sorrow.

Christmas is the season of lights, but life can feel dark when your heart is aching. Our staff counselors would consider it a privilege to offer you a compassionate, listening ear or an encouraging word; call 855-771-4357.

Question: Our family has somehow fallen into the pattern of expecting a bigger and better Christmas every year. My kids, especially, always want us to top the previous holiday season somehow. Naturally it falls on Mom (me) to make everything happen, but it's exhausting. Help!

Dr. Danny Huerta, vice president, Parenting & Youth: I think many parents can relate and know exactly what you're talking about, but it shouldn't "all fall on you." The natural trend in life usually moves from simple toward elaborate. And social media generates pressure to compete with others -- especially when it comes to holidays, trips and experiences. Unless, of course, you decide to put some healthy and necessary limits in place.

Think about what you would rather see for Christmas and what your children truly need during the season. Keep in mind that it's never too late -- or too early -- to help your kids learn the incredible and essential life lessons of gratitude, contentment and limits. Providing "bigger and better" doesn't always provide more happiness, nor make you a great parent. It simply makes you a stressed-out parent and tends to leave you with more debt. And let's face it -- good memories will last longer and hold more long-term value than anythin you can buy.

Christmas with healthy limits can still have a lot of meaning outside of "bigger and better." In fact, you can create incredible traditions that are simple, low-stress, low-budget and memorable. For example, baking cookies, making gingerbread houses, gift scavenger hunts, building a snowman, decorating and hanging stockings, caroling through the neighborhood, and playing board games are all simple -- and timeless -- family traditions for many homes. Set a budget and stick to it. Emphasize contentment with what you already have, and practice gratitude by giving of your family's time and money to others.

Discussing and setting strategic limits can reduce stress at Christmas and make it a more enjoyable time for your entire household. For more ideas and tips, see FocusOnTheFamily.com/parenting.