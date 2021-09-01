Of the many medications being touted as a treatment for Covid-19, a drug called ivermectin is on the way to becoming the one with the most interesting story.

There have been several claims that the drug is helpful, but it has neither been formally approved as a treatment for Covid-19, nor as something that would prevent infection.

However, ivermectin, which is typically used to treat parasitic worms, head lice and other conditions, has two markets. One is for people and requires a prescription, but the other is for large animals like horses and cows. Unfortunately, a few people in Mississippi have been using the animal version — with predictable results.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports that 70% of recent calls to its poison control center involve people who had a bad reaction after taking animal versions of ivermectin that they bought at livestock stores. Potential symptoms include rash, nausea, vomiting and intestinal pain. More serious possibilities are neurologic disorders and a form of hepatitis that requires hospitalization.

Several people in Mississippi have now been hospitalized for treatment of reactions from taking the animal drug.

The state epidemiologist said what people, frankly, ought to know already: People shouldn’t take medicine that’s intended for large animals — even in a pandemic. Medication for horses and cows is dangerous for humans.

Instead of taking medicines meant for livestock, we’re urging everyone to take the vaccine, which was developed for humans and has proven itself safe and invaluable in preventing serious disease when someone is exposed to the virus.

While it may not prevent infection for everyone, vaccination has been effective in limiting symptoms and severe disease, and helps patients avoid hospitalization.

In terms of treatment, there is a better way to avoid serious illness than taking livestock medication — monoclonal antibodies, which are now available right here in Attala County at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala. You doctor can refer you for that treatment, which has been shown — like vaccination — to reduce hospitalizations.

While some believe that choosing to vaccinate should be a personal choice, we feel that everyone needs to consider the greater good.

Those who vaccinate (and mask when in public places) help our communities in two ways:

They help reduce the spread of a deadly disease to those most vulnerable to severe outcomes, and they help reduce hospitalizations, so our healthcare system can focus thin resources on those most in need, whether due to Covid or other life-threatening health situations.

Please vaccinate.