It seems that every morning when I wake up and start a new day I am confronted from the news media with changes being made in the world. Some of these changes are good but it seems that many, many more are not so good.

Being a baby boomer, I have witnessed so many changes through my lifetime. Modern technology has produced some great inventions, but some of these inventions have led to new types of criminals and social injustices. Attitudes have been changed and many people believe that today’s society owes them a lifestyle that is comfortable to them. Many have lost their work ethics or they have not learned from previous generations that you should earn your way through life.

New ideas have been formed and it seems that many of today’s problems are being blamed on the past and history has no value anymore. There is no one in this modern day world not affected. Even our churches are changing and accepting more worldly values and watering down the scriptures to be more pleasing to mankind. Many of our preachers are accepting the opinions and readings of authors that may or may not be scripturally sound. Services are being changed to be more accommodating to the ideas of men and their methods of reaching the lost instead of adhering to God’s Word and listening to Him.

People idolize highly paid entertainers and athletes because of their popularity and the coverage they receive from the media. Many church members have become victimized by dictating preachers who run the churches instead of shepherding the flock. It seems that their ideas are the only ones to be heard and that anyone else in the church should be just a follower. Many have become rich and famous through prosperity gospel instead of taking care of his flock and nurturing them in the truth that only the Bible can give.

My wife and I have moved several times through our life together and each place we went we were part of a church. No two churches are alike and the leadership of each was different. We have been in churches where the preacher preached and allowed the members to make the decisions of moving the church forward and we have been in churches where the preachers have been too hands on in decisions. I must say the churches that allowed the members to be decision makers had a greater influence on the community and the unchurched people.

There are many areas that affect the church. Social media, staff leadership, the excitement of members and outside influences will make or break a strong church. I am not saying that churches or the world should not have some change but whatever the change we should remember what we are taught by in Psalm 119:1; “Blessed are they whose ways are blameless, who walk according to the law of the Lord.”

PRAYER

Thank you Lord for the days you have given me on this earth and for the life you have allowed me to have. I pray Lord that whatever I do or say is an example that you want me to be. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – John 10:7-18

Monday – Proverbs 5:1-2

Tuesday – Titus 2:1-15

Wednesday – Psalm 139:1-24

Thursday – 1 Corinthians 4:8-16

Friday – Isaiah 30:1-5

Saturday – James 1:1-27