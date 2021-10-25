﻿Question: I have always wanted to father and raise my own children. I'm engaged now, but if my fiancée can't have kids, I'm not sure I want to pursue marrying her. Should I ask her to be tested for infertility before we marry?

Jim: Well, I hate to be blunt, but it sounds like you aren't ready for marriage because you don't understand what it's really about. Your question betrays a self-centered motive that isn't conducive to true relationship on any level. To marry a woman is to vow to love her for who she is -- not for what you think she can do for you.

Marriage is about mutually committing yourselves "in sickness and in health" and "for better or for worse." Genuine, sacrificial love doesn't ask someone to pass tests or jump through hoops before closing the deal. Instead, it gives itself away unconditionally and unreservedly. That concept is critical to laying the foundation of a strong and lasting marriage.

If you can bring yourself to that point, then you can sit down with your fiancée and have a deep and serious conversation about goals and priorities. Among other things, make sure that you're both on the same page about your desire for children and your openness to alternatives such as adoption. Lay everything out on the table as honestly as you can with a humble heart. If you don't pin this down now, you'll run into misunderstandings and big problems down the road.

But whatever you do, don't insist that she submit to infertility testing. That's just a way of saying, "I will love you if ..." No woman (or man) wants to hear this from the person they plan on spending their life with.

We have plenty of resources and advice at FocusOnTheFamily.com/Marriage.

—

Question: I'm curious -- what would you say is the single most important character trait I can teach my kids?

Dr. Danny Huerta, vice president, Parenting & Youth: I hear this question a lot, and my answer might surprise you. I believe the characteristic that forms the basis of all other healthy relational traits in the life of a well-adjusted, connected and genuinely loving child is humility.

A humble person cares about people around them, regardless of race, sex or socioeconomic status. The word humility itself comes from the word humus; gardeners know that humus is necessary for deep-rooted growth in plants.

Humility leads a child toward becoming a contributor rather than a consumer as they grow and mature. Here are seven quick tips:

Foster a culture of listening first. People crave to be known. Help your kids be slow to speak and quick to listen to others.

Learn to exercise and grow in empathy toward life. A key to being genuinely relational is developing the ability to see others through a lens of value and worth.

Foster a mindset that sees invitations rather than inconveniences. Opportunities to engage and serve others can be embraced as invitations rather than dreaded as inconveniences.

Practice a culture of gratitude. Make it a household habit to identify and intentionally talk about what you're thankful for.

Model and encourage a culture of respect. Notice and respect each person's unique ideas, emotions and interests.

Fuel others through words of encouragement. Words can be life-giving, so model giving genuine encouragement to your children and other people.

Celebrate opportunities to serve. Identify ways to serve within your family as well as in your neighborhood, school or community.

Learning humility will help your child develop in many other areas of their character and relationships. For more, visit FocusOnTheFamily.com/parenting.

Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.