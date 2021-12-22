﻿Question: Christmas joy and good cheer, blah, blah, blah. I don't feel merry — I usually just fake it because all of my holiday memories are bad ones. So how am I supposed to get in the "Christmas spirit"?

Jim: I get it — for every festive party and joyous carol this Christmas season, there will be someone out there who, for various reasons, just barely makes it through. And unfortunately, some WON'T make it through — the numbers show that depression and suicide rates peak this time of year.

Loneliness, financial hardship, loss of a family member, painful memories — in situations like these the Christmas season can lose its meaning and feel cold and empty. In fact, sadness can quickly turn into despair when the rest of the world seems so happy and joyous.

If your dreams of a white Christmas instead feel cold and blue, I encourage the perhaps counterintuitive course of reaching out to someone. Spend extra time with family members or friends. It's important to honestly let them know you're going through a tough time and could really use their support. If those types of connections aren't readily available to you, I hope you'll call a counselor or pastor. They understand how tough this time of year is for many people, and they can help your holiday shine a little brighter.

Our staff counselors would be happy to come alongside you.

One last thought — if you're reading this and doing OK yourself, try to think of someone who might not be. Perhaps there's someone you suspect will be alone for Christmas; invite them over for dinner, a game/movie, or even your family's Yuletide celebration. It could make the crucial difference for a person who needs a friend.

Question: Christmas is a big deal in our family — we all love it! However, our children (ages six and eight) are at a stage where they focus mostly on themselves and whatever presents they hope to get. We'd like to help them learn to be less self-centered and to think about others. Any ideas?

Dr. Danny Huerta, vice president, Parenting & Youth: Your kids are normal! Children are naturally self-focused and love to get presents. In fact, like the rest of us — we're all guilty of this — their brains are hard-wired to pursue what they would consider to be rewarding for themselves.

We all need year-round encouragement and reminders to put others ahead of ourselves. But here are a few practical ideas during the Christmas season to help your kids be less self-centered:

Spend time with others. Have a meal with family or friends and involve your children in the cooking and serving.

Serve others. Your kids can help around the house, do yardwork or housework for others, and/or some extra service projects (church, homeless shelters).

Help with shopping. Have your children help as you shop for others and go through your shopping list.

Shop for others. Match your kids' spending as they shop for their friends, teachers, and/or family members (i.e., they pay half, you pay half). If they don't have money of their own, give them a budget to spend on others.

Place limits on the number of gifts or monetary amount that will be spent. If they (hopefully) come in below budget, put the extra money in a fund for a family activity or to give to others in need.

Make Christmas cards for others. Provide your kids with the supplies to make cards for others, including friends, teachers, coaches and grandparents.

Merry Christmas!

Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.