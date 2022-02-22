I am honored to have served this community for the last five years as editor and publisher of The Star-Herald. It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the community I have loved to call home.

I have accepted a position leading a community newspaper in eastern Georgia. While I am excited about my new adventure, I will miss Attala County and the wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms.

Early on, I was struck by the welcoming spirit of this community — learning that the reference to “southern hospitality” was more than a tourism marketing line. I have at one time or another been invited to just about every type of event in the county. I’m certain that I attended every one I was invited to — and even a few I wasn’t. Every time, I was welcomed.

One of my great joys has been capturing the spirit of the people and events of Attala County in photographs. Sometimes, a picture really is worth a thousand words. The joy of a school field day, the Natchez Trace Festival, a veterans’ remembrance, a firehouse fish fry fundraiser in McCool, a Christmas parade in Sallis, or a COVID-induced socially-distant graduation in Ethel. I take all these images with me to recall the life I’ve had the pleasure of living during my time in Attala County.

What I have felt most deeply, however, is the responsibility I was given by people who entrusted me with their stories — especially those in the midst of unimaginably difficult times.

People like the family and friends of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill. Although I was not here when the two longtime community servants were tragically killed in their Durant home, I covered the plea hearing and sentencing of Rodney Sanders for their murders. Those close to the nuns shared with me not only their love of the sisters and their sense of loss, but their commitment to forgiveness. When I won the Bill Minor Award — Mississippi journalism’s highest honor from the Mississippi Press Association — it was their heartbreaking yet inspirational stories that garnered that recognition, not any string of words I had put together. I accepted that award in honor of the sisters and their loved ones.

More recently, I have been covering the quest for justice undertaken by the family and friends of Sherry Ingold, the local postal worker who was shot as she delivered mail along her rural postal route in January 2020. After many months of delays, a competency hearing for her alleged killer has been rescheduled yet again for later this week. A trial will likely follow. I was honored to be the only media Sherry Ingold’s family and friends have agreed to speak to thus far. I am certain that new Publisher Landon Gibson will do a wonderful job covering the legal proceedings and the family’s experience with the justice system. Their story — and Sherry’s — deserve to be told.

The COVID pandemic has done much damage to our communities. We have lost so many, both young and old, to the pandemic. The community will feel those losses for years to come. It has challenged both our school districts and small businesses in a way no one ever could have imagined.

Our educators did an amazing job switching to virtual learning in an area where tech resources are less than readily available to them or the families they serve. It was not perfect and as in-person education returns, there is much catching up to do in order for these children to thrive, but I believe everyone has done their very best under unprecedented circumstances.

Small businesses struggled through shutdowns early in the pandemic. Some, unfortunately, did not survive the incredible pressure. Some found new ways to conduct business, from curbside shopping to home delivery, and survived. It is a testament to the commitment and hard work of these small business owners that they are still here.

As things get back to “normal,” everyone should remember all that these local businesses did to keep us supplied with food and other essentials when the big chains could not. Commit to shopping local at every opportunity. You will not only be supporting a particular business; you will be supporting the survival and growth of your communities.

Finally, I ask that both readers and advertisers please continue to support this local newspaper. It, too, is a small local business, but it is also so much more than that. It keeps everyone informed about local issues and government agencies. It holds leaders accountable on your behalf. It also binds the community together by celebrating and reflecting life here in words and images.

My thanks to my Emmerich Newspaper Company colleagues for their support and for helping make me a better journalist — especially Amanda Sexton Ferguson, Joseph McCain, Brent Maze, and Clay and Krista McFerrin.

My thanks to the members of The Star-Herald team over the years — Jennifer McCaskill, Daphne Dabbs, David Casteel, Beverly Casteel, Shelley Darwin, Stan Beall, Trisha Oakes, Larry Ables, Landon Gibson, Austin Bishop, Sam Fioretti, Kevin Brunt, Laurence Hilliard, Robbie Robertson, and Jeff Parks. Without them, this newspaper would not have been able to thrive.

And a special thank you to the late, amazing Nancy Green, who helped me immeasurably — particularly early in my tenure here — in understanding her beloved newspaper and community. I hope I lived up to your faith in me, Nancy.

I am forever grateful for my years in Kosciusko. Thank you for the wonderful memories.