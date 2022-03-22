﻿The Church of God of Prophecy

One Way Quartet will be in concert at The Church of God of Prophecy, 915 West Jefferson Street, March 27th at 6:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to come.

Palestine M.B. Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Regular services at 11 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

Doty Springs Baptist Church

Doty Springs Baptist Church will host a Ladies' Afternoon Out; March 26th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Tina Hudson, Complete In Christ, will be the guest speaker. Mrs. Beverly Federick will lead worship. A love offering will be received. Invite someone; bring someone. For directions, please call or text (662) 582-6026.

First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Pastor position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Center Church of God

We invite everyone to join us in Spring Revival on Monday, March 28th thru Wednesday, March 30th at 7:15 nightly.

Speakers are as follows: Monday- Rev. Derrick Lucious; Tuesday- Prophetess Debra Landfair: Wednesday- Rev Cornelius Landfair.

Come, Worship and Be Blessed.

