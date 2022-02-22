﻿We were out delivering our valentine’s gifts to all fourteen of our valentines yesterday and after we finished, we rode up the Natchez Trace a few miles. Do you know what I saw? I saw sprouts of little green grasses, a few buds on the Redbud trees, and lots of reminders that spring is only a few weeks away. This makes me giddy with happiness. I love spring. There are so many new baby calves wobbling around in our pastures following their mothers as the mother cows munch on some of the green sprouts.

Spring according to Mr. Webster is “the season after winter and before summer, from March to May.” I have read poets describe it as “in spring the garden is a feast of blossom.” My definition is, “The most wonderful time of the year. New beginnings, new births of animals, new growth of vegetation, and God’s promise to us that He is renewing all things wonderful.”

Winter to me is the gloomiest, dismal of all times. Of course, that’s just my feelings and thoughts. Some people love the winter season, I sure don’t know why because the only thing good about winter is that spring comes next! We have all been somewhat sequestered, isolated from everything and everyone during this winter of “what’s best for us”. It reminds me of being in a dark cave, lost and doubtful as to which way to go and what to do. Now we are seeing light at the end of our self-imposed cave, as Covid cases are once again

declining and those of us with the vaccine and boosters in us can, with some confidence finally go out into the SPRING- a new season for all things.

My husband always wants something sweet after a meal. He loves chocolate and brownies. I made some delicious ones the other night out of a chocolate cake mix.

1 box chocolate cake mix, 2 eggs, 1/3 cup of oil, 1 cup of chocolate chips. Mix well and pout into a greased 8x8 pan and bake 350* for 25 minutes.