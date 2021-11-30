﻿Thanksgiving was so different, so much better, and so special this year compared to last year. We didn’t even celebrate the holiday last year with COVID-19 so rampant. And, to tell you the truth, I have felt cheated out of something very important since last year.

This year, all my children and their children were here, and it was WONDERFUL.

We started out the morning having breakfast with two of my grandsons, as one of them is in the Mississippi State drum line and had to be on campus by 11 a.m. to practice for the “Egg Bowl.” Then, we cooked a big traditional holiday meal and all of us ate so much we should have fasted for the next week.

We enjoyed the day at our ranch this year. There was not much room, but enough for us to enjoy each other and catch up on news for the year. We celebrated Thanksgiving and my husband’s birthday all rolled into one. We had 14 grandchildren here and I still marvel at the first Thanksgiving we shared together nearly 60 years ago when there was only the two of us.

Several things were different other than the number:

I could not cook worth a flip.

Our budget was quite limited, and we had less of an array of foods.

We celebrated with our parents, and now they have gone home.

At the time, we were happy with the things we had and the people we feasted with, but I can tell you we never dreamed we would someday celebrate with 22 of our own family.

It’s amazing to me how our lives evolve from one great time in our lives into another. Someday I can see our family growing with our great-grandchildren, although some of my friends my age already have great-grands. I knew they were always older than me.

Now I am already preparing for Christmas with two trees up and shining with lights and ornaments, as well as gifts listed — and even some ordered — for the kids. My elf, Trixie, is hanging from my kitchen chandelier, Christmas cards with a recipe are ready to be put in the mail, good smells are simmering on my stove, and my letter to all my grands, “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus,” is ready. I am playing Christmas music loud over our speakers, so if you call me you can hear “I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus,” so come on down for a cup of Christmas punch and help me finish my decorations.

We try to get together at some point before Christmas and make cookies. This is a favorite of mine.

Reindeer Poop

1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

24 caramels unwrapped

½ bag of marshmallows

5 cups rice crispies cereal

1 t. vanilla

½ stick butter

Melt butter and caramels over medium heat, stirring constantly. Stir in chocolate chips, marshmallows, and vanilla, and remove from heat. Continue stirring until fully melted. Add in rice crispies cereal and stir quickly to coat. Drop by spoonsful on waxed paper and let set up.