﻿Growing up, my Momma always had a go to dish to take to church and family functions. It was always a quick supper idea too. I've seen so many chicken rotel recipes lately, and hers was different. I thought I'd share it with y’all. She would always serve it with a big green salad and rolls. Everyone loved it, even those picky children who wouldn't touch anything mixed together.

I hope y’all enjoy it as much as we have over the years.

Have a great week!

Momma's Chicken Rotel

7oz. pkg. thin spaghetti

1 stick butter

1 bell pepper

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

2-3 chicken breasts

1 onion

1 can rotel tomatoes

1 small 8 oz. pkg Velveeta cheese

Boil chicken, remove from bone and cool.

Cook spaghetti in chicken broth and then drain; mix with chicken. Pour into large casserole dish.

Saute' onions and peppers in butter until tender; add tomatoes and cream of chicken soup and cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Pour over chicken and spaghetti.

Bake at 350 degrees approximately 20 minutes.

Icebox Rolls

2 packages yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 cup warm water

Mix yeast, sugar, and warm water together and let stand a few minutes.

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 cups water

8 cups self- rising flour

Cream sugar and shortening, add egg and mix well. Put first two mixtures together in large mixing bowl adding water, flour, and salt alternately until smooth and elastic. Return dough to greased bowl and keep in warm place until double in size. Keep in covered container in refrigerator and use as needed. Knead amount used and make into rolls of desired shape. Let rise 1 hour and bake at 375 for 10-15 minutes.