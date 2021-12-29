﻿I always like to have food prepared for New Year’s Eve in case anyone comes by. For the past few years, we have stayed home and are in bed before the stroke of midnight. I thought I'd share with you some of my easy, yet delicious finger food recipes. I love being able to make a recipe ahead of time. I don't feel so rushed. Your family and friends come in and you can warm the dish up. It makes me feel more at ease, and I can enjoy myself.

I hope everyone has a safe, happy new year!!

Olive Dip

1 12 oz. jar marinated artichokes drained and chopped

2 cups regular mayonnaise

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 cup mozzarella cheese grated

1 cup California Black Ripe Olives drained and sliced

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes drained and chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil chopped, extra for garnish

2 heads roasted garlic see directions in post

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix all the above ingredients together. Place in a baking dish. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until dip is heated through and the edges of golden brown and crispy.

Dixie Caviar

1 drained can of whole kernel corn

1 drained can of black-eyed peas

1 chopped green bell pepper

chopped green onion about 5

chopped tomato (add enough to make it look pretty with red)

chopped celery about 3 stalks

chopped jalapeno peppers (not the canned ones, fresh I used 5 big ones.)

Mix with Zesty Italian Salad dressing and chill

Eat with Fritos or scoops or a spoon.

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

1 lb. sausage, uncooked (you can use regular or hot)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups Bisquick baking mix

4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400°.

Mix all ingredients until well combined. Roll into one-inch balls.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden.

You can make these ahead and refrigerate until needed. Or also freeze until ready to use, you will need to add a few minutes to the baking time.

Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2-6 drops hot sauce

1 medium garlic clove, crushed

Combine all ingredients. Chill until serving.