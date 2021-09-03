﻿Since my birthday was Monday, I thought I would share some of my favorite birthday sweets.

When my sisters and I were little, I remember begging for a store-bought cake. As we got a little older, Momma would always make our cakes. Her cakes were to die for!

But my favorite birthday sweet was her fried apricot pies. They reminded me of my Grandmother Yelverton. She was such a wonderful cook. I remember her house always smelled like fried chicken and pies. Everything she made was homemade.

For our birthdays, we would have our cousins over to celebrate. The Sexton cousins were many, and there was cake and ice cream for everyone.

If it was your birthday, you got to sit at the head of the table and everyone would sing “Happy Birthday.”

As we got older and moved into our own homes, it has always been a competition on who would call first and sing. I think Momma and Daddy would fight over who got to the phone first.

Those were times that will never be forgotten. What I would give to hear them sing today. Trust me, it was a sound I never forget.

Southern Fried Apricot Pies

6 ounces dried apricots

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 packages refrigerated pie crusts

Vegetable oil for frying

Place apricots in a saucepan and cover with at least 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cook until apricots have softened, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain apricots.

Place warm apricots, sugar, butter, and cinnamon in a food processor fitted with a knife blade. Process until combined and mixture looks like jam.

Cut pie crusts into 4- to 5-inch rounds. Place about 1 tablespoon of apricot filling on each round. Moisten edges with water. Fold rounds in half and press edges together with a fork.

Pour enough oil into a large cast iron skillet or sauté pan to be about 1-inch deep. Heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry pies a few at a time until golden brown, turning once or twice while frying for even browning.

Transfer pies Fry pies a few at a time until golden brown, Transfer pies to a platter or baking sheet lined with paper towels. Add more oil to the skillet if needed between batches.

Dot Sexton’s Strawberry Pecan Cake

1 package white cake mix

1 package small strawberry Jello

2/3 cup oil

1/2 cup milk

1 cup pecans

4 eggs

1 cup coconut

1 cup strawberries (frozen 8-ounces, sweetened) with juice

Mix and bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Icing

1 stick butter, softened

1 box powdered sugar

1 cup coconut

1 cup pecans

1 cup strawberries (frozen 8oz, sweetened) with juice

Mix and spread over warm cake.

Refrigerate.

Carrot Baby Food Cake

3 cup all-purpose flour

2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup cooking oil

4 large eggs

8 ounce jar baby food carrots

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 ounces softened cream cheese

4 ounces softened butter

16 ounces confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Grease and flour two 9" cake pans and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sift flour, salt, baking soda and spices into mixing bowl Pour pecans into flour mixture and blend to cover pecans. Set aside.

In large mixing bowl, place sugar, oil and eggs. Beat at medium high speed with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add in carrots and continue to beat until thoroughly mixed.

Add flour mixture 1/3 at a time as you continue to beat. Continue adding flour mixture until all is transferred to oil/sugar/egg/carrot mixture. Beat until batter is smooth and of custard consistency. Transfer into cake pans equally.

Place pans in preheated oven and bake 30-35 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Turn out on cooling rack. When cake is completely cool, ice with frosting.

Frosting:

Place cream cheese and softened butter in mixing bowl and mix with electric mixer Sift confectioners’ sugar into butter/cream cheese mixture until well blended Add vanilla and blend in well. Do not over mix or butter/cheese mixture will separate.

Paula Dean's Ice Cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk

2 cups white sugar

4 eggs

Whole milk

Salt

Ice

With an electric mixer, cream eggs and sugar. Add evaporated milk, condensed milk, and vanilla. Beat well. Pour into an electric ice cream churn. Add whole milk to fill line. Insert dasher. Pack cooler 1/3 full with ice. Add a layer of rock salt. Repeat layering with ice and salt until full.

When machine starts to labor or shut off, remove the dasher and drain water. Fill with more ice and salt. Cover with a towel and let harden. Makes about 1 gallon.