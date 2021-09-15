Will Hall won his first game as head coach of the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles with a 37-0 blanking of Grambling. The Eagles (1-1) were led by running back Frank Gore Jr. who raced for a career high 162 yards, which included a 51-yard TD run. The Eagles will host Troy (1-1) this Saturday night. The Trojans fell to Hugh Freeze and Liberty last Saturday, 21-13. The stingy Mississippi State (2-0) defense came to play and shut down North Carolina State’s running game in winning, 24-10. The Bulldogs for the second straight week were jump started by Lideatrick Griffin as he returned a 100-yard kickoff to start the game. This week, the Bulldogs travel to Memphis (2-0) to take on the Tigers at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) used five touchdown passes from Matt Corral to down out-manned Austin Peay, 54-17. The Rebels duo of Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo each caught two touchdowns. This Saturday night, the Rebels will host Tulane (2-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

SEC Action

Kentucky (2-0) outlasted a stubborn Missouri Tiger crew (1-1), 35-28. In non-conference games, Arkansas (2-0) welcomed future SEC member Texas to the conference as the Razorbacks blasted the Longhorns, 40-21. Vanderbilt (1-1) recorded its first win, 24-21, at Colorado State. Texas A&M (2-0) struggled to win at Colorado, 10-7, while South Carolina escaped with a 20-17 win over East Carolina. Tennessee (1-1) was the only SEC school to lose this past Saturday, falling to Pittsburgh in the Johnny Major Classic, 41-34. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU all won big. This week, we have three games that should be worth watching as Alabama hits the road to Florida, Auburn visits Penn State and South Carolina goes to Georgia.

JSU & DSU perfect

Jackson State (2-0) steamrolled Tennessee State, 38-16, behind Shedeur Sanders, son of Tiger coach Deion Sanders, who passed for 362 yards and three scores. JSU heads to Louisiana Monroe Saturday night for their next action. Alcorn drove 92 yards in 10 plays in the final period to clip Northwestern State, 13-10. The Braves (1-1) will travel to South Alabama this week. Mississippi Valley (0-1) was open this past weekend and will head to Stephen F. Austin this Saturday.

Delta State (2-0) romped for the second straight week as Patrick Shegog passed for three scores and ran for two more in a 45-17 win over McKendree. This week, the Statesmen travel to West Georgia. Belhaven (1-1) fell to Southwestern, 34-27, last Saturday in their American SW Conference opener. This week, the Blazers travel to Hardin-Simmons. Millsaps (0-1) and Mississippi College (0-1) were idle this past weekend. The Majors travel to Southwestern while the Choctaws will play at Fort Lauderdale.

JUCO Update

No. 12 ranked Jones upset No. 2 Northwest, 31-9, to highlight junior college football action last week. East Mississippi, Hinds and Itawamba all won by wide margins while Gulf Coast, Delta and PRC struggled to win. All eyes will be on the coastal battle between PRC and Gulf Coast this Thursday.

Jameis Winston tossed five touchdown passes as the New Orleans Saints won their season opener over Green Bay, 38-3.

Mississippi Braves

The Mississippi Braves clinched home-field advantage and the regular season Double-A South crown with a 7-0 shutout of the Montgomery Biscuits last Friday. This will be the Braves’ first postseason appearance since 2016 and fifth in team history.

Odds & Ends

Florida State (0-2) lost for the first time in program history to an FCS school as they fell to Jacksonville (AL), 21-17, on a 59-yard pass with no time to play. Oregon rolled into Ohio State and upset the No. 3 Buckeyes, 35-28. USC should have known that on the opening kickoff it was not going to be their night when kicker Parker Griffin was ejected from the game for targeting as the Trojans fell to Stanford, 42-28.