﻿I have always loved to sing. I am no professional, but I enjoy carrying a tune. I am extremely proud of my children as they all are very musically inclined. My middle child has been in a band in years past, sung for special events here in our town, and he and his wife were among the finalists in the Mississippi Songwriters Contest. They sang an original song written by them.

I readily understand where my son got his music talent and voice from – ME!! I “practiced” lots growing up, using anything I could find for a microphone and standing in front of a mirror to get my “moves” just right. I used a hairbrush, a spoon, or even a stick to magnify my voice.

My parents always listened to country music and I envisioned myself another Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline or Jeanie Sealy. I was even named for the singer Peggy Lee.

My mother fed my vision of being a star as she encouraged me to sing in public every chance I got. My dream was just to sing on the radio.

Well, my chance came one summer of my fifth year. The radio station WKOZ was hosting a program on Saturday afternoons in a local drug store on our square. I auditioned, and I was accepted. I was going to be a star!

My mother made me a full gathered brown skirt with a wide yellow ruffle all around the bottom and a frilly yellow blouse to match. I wore brown and white saddle shoes and of course my brown suspenders. My blonde hair was curled and pulled back with a yellow bow. I was really a cute little country/western singer.

I walked up to that real microphone and grabbed hold of the post just below the square wire mesh that would carry my voice over the airwaves. I was not nervous one bit because my mama and I just knew a talent agent would hear me and I would be signed up quickly with a recording contract.

I gave a nod to “my” band and I begin to sing. “Brush those tears from your eyes and try to realize that the ache in my heart is just for you….” No brush, no spoon, no stick this time, this was the REAL THING. My time of fame lasted for about five minutes. I was never called by a talent agent. No one from the Grand Ole Opry called. I was back to singing with my hairbrush and still dreaming.

I do have a picture of the event and I keep it displayed in a prominent place with all my other family mementos.

You’re welcome, Marc, for the aforementioned talent!!

Sunday Chicken Casserole

1 can chicken soup

1 can mushroom soup

1 can milk

1 T. onion powder

1 cup minute rice

4 chicken breasts

Mix soups, milk, and minute rice with salt and pepper to taste. Push the chicken down into the mixture until hidden. Cook in 350-degree oven for 40 minutes.