﻿Again, I am reminded of how hard it is to be a parent, especially a mother. I believe it is more difficult for the mother because of our more tender mindsets to our children. Daddies — mine, and my children’s — were and have always been the more disciplined and self-controlled of the nurturing pair.

If one of our boys were to suffer a mishap or calamity, their daddy would always say, “Shake it off.” Then here I come and begin my fostering and pampering of the distressed child. Hence, my tender mindset.

With school beginning, my nourishing is covered and smothered onto my grandchildren just as it was their mama and daddies. A couple of my grandsons have had COVID and my “worry and discomfort genes” have kicked in at full force. They have handled this discomfort like the little men they are, but to their Meme’s distress.

When do we start? When do I start to let them be self-sufficient? When? Never!

I will worry and try to fix everything that waylays them until I am not here to do that. Then, I am sure, their mothers will carry on with my pampering.

School has always been somewhat of a conundrum for all school-age children as well as their mamas. This year we are facing an unknown demon much more wicked than last year’s fear.

Last year we older peoples were being wracked with COVID and it was seemingly leaving young people alone. Now this year the tables have turned and the young people — my young people — are at risk.

Do we send them into the “lion’s den” of school? We must, there is no recourse. Do we give them the vaccine? Do we hold off on the vaccine? Is it safe? Is it unsafe?

When I started school, all my mama had to worry about was, “Will she stay on the bus?” Such a mundane worry.

So, here’s to all you parents out there, especially you mothers and Memes. May you be able to make wise decisions. Check out all your reservations with a learned professional and then make that “mama decision” that will always be a part of our formation and character.

Swiss Steak

2 pounds of round steak, cut into serving pieces, dredge in flour mixed with salt, pepper, and 1 T. Greek seasoning and fry in ¼ cup of vegetable oil.

Remove steak from skillet and set aside.

Place one large diced onion and one large diced bell pepper and one clove smashed garlic in the skillet and sauté for about two minutes.

Put steak back into the skillet on top of the onion, pepper, and garlic.

Turn down on lowest heat and cover with a can of stewed tomatoes.

Simmer on low for about an hour so that the flavors really meld. Serve over rice or cream.