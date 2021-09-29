﻿Fall is my favorite time of the year. I love comfort food in the fall. You know, those one pot meals that make you feel cozy and warm.

I remember Momma loved making homemade soup. On Halloween, she always had a pot of soup or chili on the stove. The house always smelled so good. Treat or Treaters would come by the house and their parents would sit for a bowl of warm deliciousness. I miss those days.

I thought I would share some good comfort food recipes with you.

Enjoy!

Turnip Green Soup

1 pound Kielbasa sausage

1 (16 ounce) pkg. frozen turnip greens, chopped

2 cans Great Northern beans

2 packages Knorr Vegetable soup mix

4 cups water

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons Tabasco sauce

Slice sausage as thick or as thin as you like. Add all ingredients to a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 to 2 hrs.

Chicken Taco Crockpot Soup

3 frozen chicken breasts fresh

1 medium onion diced

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning lower sodium if possible

DO NOT DRAIN

1 can of red kidney beans (low sodium)

1 can of white beans (low sodium)

1 can of black beans

1 can of vegetarian baked beans

1 can of Rotel

1 can of corn (no salt added)

Put ingredients in order and do NOT stir until finished. Add to crock pot. Add each can above and DO NOT DRAIN or RINSE. That is what makes the soup.

Cook in crockpot on low for 6-8 hours.

Before serving, take each chicken breast out and shred with 2 forks and then re-add all meat to crock pot.

Add chicken broth if needed.

Bacon Spaghetti

5 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes

8 ounces spaghetti

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan, break into 1/2 inch pieces, and set aside. Drain bacon grease, and return pan to heat. Sauté onions over medium heat until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in bacon and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

Stir basil, oregano and parsley into tomato sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook 5 minutes more. Toss with hot pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese when serving.

White Chicken Chili

1 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 can (4-ounce) chopped green chilies

3 tablespoons All-Purpose flour

2 teaspoons Cumin

2 cans Bush’s Great Northern Beans (or Navy)

1 can (14.5-ounce) chicken broth

1 ½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast ( I used canned chicken and it turns out good)

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Salsa of your choice

Sour Cream

In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.