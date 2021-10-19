﻿Center Church of God

We will be honoring our Pastor, Rev Dr. David L. Jackson in a Pastor's Appreciation Service on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1:00 p.m. Rev Leroy Lacy, of New Truelight M.B. Church, Canton, will be the speaker. Mask and Social Distancing are strongly encouraged. Come, Worship, Enjoy.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church invites you to its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4-7 p.m. Located at 2084 Attala Rd 1211, Kosciusko (Williamsville Community). We will have Inflatables, a Pumpkin Patch, games and crafts and a Cakewalk! Fun and Free for all ages!

Mt. Pilgrim MBC - McCool

A Gospel Concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. featuring the Mighty Gospel Warriors of Bruce; Beyond Blessed of Weir; Bro. Nathan Wilder of Carthage; Mt. Pilgrim Male Chorus & others.

“Total Praise”

Praise dance team recruiting dancers. Spreading God’s word through dance. Ages 5-16. Must be willing to travel and participate in fundraising. Practices are 2 to 2 and a half hours. Vaccinations preferred. CDC guidelines followed due to covid. Mattie Hannah Robinson, president and Monica Potts, manager & choreographer. Call 662-547-6028.

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I would appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

- - - - - - - - - - -

Email church

events/announcements to:

news@starherald.net