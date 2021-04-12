I love this time of year. To me, this is picnic weather. I love picnics.

I remember when my sisters and I were younger, we would go see my Great-grandmother Bullard in Iuka and have a picnic there in the beautiful park. We would always bring all the fixings. We would spend the day there and really enjoyed ourselves.

I think families need to do more of those outings. Cousins, grandparents, aunts, and uncles could spend quality time together. The memories will last forever.

When was your last picnic?

I am sharing some updated recipes that would be great for a picnic or any meal. I hope you enjoy them.

Have a great week.

Chicken Parmesan in the Air Fryer

2 about 8 ounce each chicken breast, sliced in half to make 4 thinner cutlets

6 tablespoons seasoned breadcrumbs, I used whole wheat, you can use gluten-free

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoons butter, melted (or olive oil)

6 tablespoons reduced fat mozzarella cheese, I used Polly-o

1/2 cup marinara

cooking spray

Preheat the air fryer 360 degrees for 3 minutes.

Combine breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese in a bowl. Melt the butter in another bowl.

Lightly brush the butter onto the chicken, then dip into breadcrumb mixture.

When the air fryer is ready, place 2 pieces in the basket and spray the top with oil.

Cook 6 minutes, turn and top each with 2 tablespoons sauce and 1 1/2 tablespoons of shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cook 3 more minutes or until cheese is melted.

Set aside and keep warm, repeat with the remaining two pieces.

The Best Pea Salad

8 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

4 cups frozen peas defrosted

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded

⅓ cup diced red onion

Dressing

⅓ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons vinegar

Salt & pepper

Combine all dressing ingredients in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add peas, bacon, onion and cheese to the bowl and gently stir. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Tropical Jello Salad

Crust:

2 cups crushed pretzels

3/4 cup melted butter

3 TBSP sugar

Filling:

1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple NOT drained!

1 3-ounce box Coconut Cream pudding mix

1 8-ounce tub whipped topping

Topping:

1 3-ounce box orange Jello

1 cup boiling water

3 11-ounce cans mandarin oranges drained

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with non-stick spray.

Combine crushed pretzels, sugar and melted butter in pan. Gently stir to combine and spread around pan evenly. Bake for 10 minutes and cool completely.

Pour entire can of crushed pineapple with juice into a medium sized mixing bowl. Sprinkle coconut pudding mix on top and stir until completely incorporated. Fold in whipped topping. Transfer mixture to 9x13 pan, spreading on top of baked pretzels, making sure mixture reaches all of the edges. Set pan in fridge to keep cool while you mix the Jello.

Combine 1 cup boiling water with box of orange Jello. Stir until Jello is completely dissolved. Let sit 10-15 minutes, until Jello cools slightly. Pour on top of pineapple-whipped topping. Arrange mandarin orange slices so that they cover the entire surface of the salad. (They'll be set in with the Jello once it cools.)

Cover salad with plastic wrap and set in fridge at least 3-4 hours, until salad is completely cooled and set. Cut squares to serve. Store leftovers in fridge.