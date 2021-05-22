I always like to have a quick dinner recipe to fall back on -- one that I can quickly throw together, even if I have to run by the store on my way home from work.

I thought I would share with you some of my favorites. I love old church and school cookbooks. My favorite recipes came from many of these. Some of these are "oldies but goodies,” and never go out of style.

I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has over the years.

Taco Salad

1 head lettuce

1 pound ground pound, browned and drained

1 package taco seasoning

1 cup grated cheese

Catalina dressing

Tortilla chips, crushed

1 16 ounce can pinto beans, washed, drained and chilled

Olives, chopped (black or green)

Tomatoes, chopped

Green onions, chopped

Taco sauce

Sour cream

Brown ground round and add taco seasoning according to package directions; drain

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, except for sour cream and taco sauce.

Use them when you serve salad.

Meatloaf

1 pound hamburger

1 small onion

1 tsp. garlic

1 cup crushed corn flakes

1 egg

1/2 cup ketchup

Dash Worcestershire

1 teaspoon salt/pepper

Mix all ingredients

Bake at 350 for 90 minutes.

The Best Roast

1 roast (I use a 3 pound roast)

1 jar of pepperoncini peppers (use the juice too)

1 envelope of dry Italian dressing

Add water to cover roast. Put in a crock pot and let cook on low for 8 hours.

****Sauté bell pepper and onion with butter.

Serve shredded on a hoagie bun with onions, peppers and provolone cheese.

Reuben Pie

1 can corned beef hash

1/3 cup sauerkraut

Swiss cheese slices

2 pie crusts

Layer in pie crust: corned beef hash, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese.

Cover with second pie crust. Cut slits in the top of crust. Bake at 350 degrees till golden brown about 40.

Impossible Pie

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded coconut

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

8 Tablespoon butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Place milk, coconut, eggs, vanilla, flour, butter and sugar in blender. Mix well.

Pour into a greased and floured pie plate. Sprinkle nutmeg on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

**All the ingredients are mixed together and poured into a pie tin, but when it cooks it forms its own crust with filling.

This has a coconut vanilla taste like a coconut cream pie.