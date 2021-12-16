Berea Baptist Church

Will be having their Youth Christmas Program - Sunday, December 19th- 11:00am.

First Baptist Church-Kosciusko

A Walk through Bethlehem - A drive-thru event, will be presented December 16 & 17th 6:00pm-8:00pm. Cars need to enter the south parking lot entrance beside the Cultural Center (across from Renasant Bank and City Hall). Also, a Christmas Eve Service will be held Friday, December 24th 6:00pm in the FBC Sanctuary.

Center Baptist Church

Mandy Hudgins will be performing Sunday, December 19th - M--orning Service 11:00am.

Sallis Baptist Church

Adults Christmas Program will be presented Sunday, December 19th at 11:00am.

Ethel Baptist Church

Ronnie Warren will be performing a musical on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:00pm.

Jerusalem Baptist Church

Adult Christmas Cantata will be held Sunday, December 19th at 11:00am with meal to follow.

McCool Baptist Church

Christmas Cantata & Service- Sunday, December 19th at 11:00am with meal to follow; no evening service.

Shiloh Baptist Church

Christmas Service planned for Sunday, December 19th at 11:00am with lunch to follow.

Second Baptist

Baptism and Children's Dedication will be held on Sunday, December 19th at 11:00am. Soup for Shut-Ins in the afternoon. Then, a Children’s Christmas Program will be that evening at 5:00pm. Christmas Eve Service & Candlelight Memorial will be held on Friday, December 24th at 6:00pm.

Parkway Baptist Church

Parkway Baptist Church invites ALL Ladies who wish to attend a six-week Bible Study in the Books of 1st, 2nd, 3rd John. Each Wednesday for six weeks, beginning January 5, 2022, at the noon hour, you are invited to attend Bible Study in the fellowship hall of Parkway Baptist Church at 1020 South Huntington Street, Kosciusko, MS. You may bring your lunch and something to drink. Parkway will provide cups and ice. The study will begin at 12:15 and end at 12:45 so that those working can have the opportunity to attend also. Please BRING YOUR BIBLE, PAPER and PEN/PENCIL for taking notes. There will be weekly handouts. Come join in as we GROW TOGETHER!!

Palestine Missionary Baptist Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00am. Regular services at 11:00am. Please come and worship with us.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Due to the rising expense of maintaining the cemetery, the trustees have reinstated annual dues to meet this challenge. The dues will be $50 per year. Please make checks payable to Rocky Point Cemetery. Dues may be mailed to: Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Road, Carthage, MS 39051.

