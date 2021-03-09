﻿Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I would appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Attention all churches in Attala county

My name is Lisa Riley, a member and choir director at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church here in Kosciusko. I am having a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls club called, “Coming out singing.” This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month, once a month. We will also have special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing with us please contact me at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272. Let’s make a joyful noise together in Jesus name.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

