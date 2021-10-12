﻿Palestine Missionary Baptist Church

Palestine M.B. Church on MS Hwy 14 West, Kosciusko, opened back up full-time on May 9, 2021. We are asking all members to come back. We cordially invite all churches to come and visit with us on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. Regular services at 11:00 a.m. Please come and worship with us.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Due to the rising expense of maintaining the cemetery, the trustees have reinstated annual dues to meet this challenge. The dues will be $50 per year. Please make checks payable to Rocky Point Cemetery. Dues may be mailed to: Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Road, Carthage, MS 39051.

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I’d appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

Salem Cemetery

To the families that have loved ones buried in the Salem Cemetery behind Open Door Baptist Church, we have now purchased the property. We are responsible for the upkeep. I am asking that you donate to the cemetery fund. You may send donations to: Open Door Baptist Church c/o Pastor Eddie Pearce - 4390 County Line Rd. Carthage, MS 39051. Make checks out to Open Door Baptist Church. Thank you and God Bless you! - John 3:16. Pastor Eddie Pearce.

Carson Ridge Cemetery

If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS 39067.

