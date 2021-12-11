﻿Mt. Pilgrim MB Church - McCool

Mt. Pilgrim will be having their annual Harvest Revival from November 22-24. Monday’s speaker will be Prophetess Jeanette Davis; Tuesday will be Mother Luther Porter; Wednesday will be Deacon Donald Jamison. Also, on Sunday, November 21 at 3:00pm they will be having a celebration for their Pastor’s 26 Year Anniversary. Pastor Katherine and 1st Man Brother Richard Weatherby.

Rockhill Church of God - West, MS

A Pastor Appreciation Program honoring Pastor John L. Hunt and First Lady Throlas Hunt will be held Sunday, November 14 at 2:00pm in the church parking lot. COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

Wesley United Methodist Women

Sweet Potatoes Giveaway. Saturday, November 13 from 10:00am until 1:00pm at 207 S. Natchez Street in Kosciusko. Mrs. M. Benton, President. Rev. A. Gibbs, Pastor. Donation given to Minister Terry & Minister Eve Vanessa Priester Ministry from “Vardaman Sweet Potatoes Farm” to Bless God’s people.

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I’d appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

The Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176.

––––––––

Submit Bulletins

by FRIDAY at 3PM.

Email to:

news@starherald.net