Faith Temple Pentecostal Church

JUBILEE 2021 will be held Nov. 4-7, services nightly at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Theme: I Still Have A Praise!! Nov.4, Thursday, CONFERENCE LINE ONLY: 351-999-3457 with Pastor Quentin Harmon of Hudson Baptist Church, West. SERVICE AT THE TEMPLE: Fri./Nov. 5 with Pastor Martha Jones of Heaven is My Goal Ministry & New Center Ridge Baptist Church in Sallis – Sat./Nov. 6 with Pastor Anthony Moore of City of Hope Church, Jackson – Sun./Nov.7 with Apostle Doris Riley of Shekinah Global Ministry, Memphis.

Mt. Pilgrim MBC - McCool

A Gospel Concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Featuring the Mighty Gospel Warriors of Bruce; Beyond Blessed of Weir; Bro. Nathan Wilder of Carthage; Mt. Pilgrim Male Chorus & others.

“Total Praise”

Praise dance team recruiting dancers. Spreading God’s word through dance. Ages 5-16. Must be willing to travel and participate in fundraising. Practices are 2 to 2 and a half hours. Vaccinations preferred. CDC guidelines followed due to covid. Mattie Hannah Robinson, president and Monica Potts, manager & choreographer. Call 662-547-6028.

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I’d appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

