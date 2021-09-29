﻿Tabernacle Community Church

Tabernacle Community Church has canceled this year’s Homecoming for Oct. 10, 2021, due to Covid. If you would like to donate, in memory of family or friends, to the cemetery or church please send donations to Tabernacle Cemetery Fund or Tabernacle Church, 3165 Attala Rd. 5224, Ethel, MS 39067. Plans are being made to continue Homecoming in 2022.

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. Should the date be changed due to COVID, updated information will be published in The Star-Herald. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.

“Total Praise”

Praise dance team recruiting dancers. Spreading God’s word through dance. Ages 5-16. Must be willing to travel and participate in fundraising. Practices are 2 to 2 and a half hours. Vaccinations preferred. CDC guidelines followed due to covid. Mattie Hannah Robinson, president and Monica Potts, manager & choreographer. Call 662-547-6028.

Edgefield Baptist Church

Edgefield Baptist Church will have a Fall Revival Oct. 8th - 10. Nightly services are 7:00 p.m. each night and Sunday morning service at 11:00 a.m. Evangelist Paul Crow will be the guest speaker. Come join us for a time of music, worship and fellowship.

Bethel Independent Methodist Church

Bethel will have the annual Homecoming/Dinner on The Grounds at 11 am on Sunday, Oct. 10. Please bring your favorite dish and join us. If you have questions, you can email bethelindmethodist@gmail.com

New Providence Cemetery

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will hold their Annual Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 11:00 am. There will be “dinner on the grounds” potluck style, so bring your favorite dish!

Ethel Baptist Church

Youth Minister needed. No-Vocational position. Sunday morning and Wednesday nights. Contact Pastor Matt Steed, 662-582-6450 with questions.

Hope Alive Church

Located at 2084 Attala Rd 2084 in the old Williamsville Assembly of God building. It is a new Bible-believing, spirit-filled, non-denominational church. We would like to take this time to welcome the community to join us in worship this week under the leadership of Pastor Matthew Harrison. Sunday School will begin Sept. 5. There will be a nursery available. Service time is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. For more information, call 662-289-2915.

Springdale Cemetery

The Springdale Cemetery (located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko) cannot properly be maintained without your financial help. If you have family buried there, please send your donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. I’d appreciate your support for your “loved ones” sake.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

The Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176.

Salem Cemetery

To the families that have loved ones buried in the Salem Cemetery behind Open Door Baptist Church. We have now purchased the property. We are responsible for the upkeep. I am asking that you donate to the cemetery fund. You may send donations to: Open Door Baptist Church c/o Pastor Eddie Pearce - 4390 County Line Rd. Carthage, MS 39051. Make checks out to Open Door Baptist Church. Thank you and God Bless you! - John 3:16. Pastor Eddie Pearce.

Carson Ridge Cemetery

If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS 39067.

