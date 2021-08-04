﻿Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church - McCool, MS.

Our annual Fall Revival will begin Sunday, Aug. 15 @ 6p.m. and Monday, Aug. 16- Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m nightly. We welcome you to service & to hear a Word from the Lord!

Williamsville Independent Methodist Church

CHURCH Fundraiser Sale- NEW and Rummage items. Handmade Christmas wreath, jewelry, baked goods. Rummage- Household clothes, holiday, whatnots & more. Indoors, cool & dry. Williamsville Independent Methodist Church on the hill, Hwy 19 South. August 6, 11a.m.-5 p.m; August 7, 7am-1pm.

Hopewell M.B. Church

We the members of the Hopewell M.B. Church cordially invite you to come and help us celebrate our 23rd Pastor’s Anniversary with a Drive Thru Parade on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Sequoias Center in Durant, MS. Lineup for the Parade will start at 1:30 p.m. at 65 West Madison Street (front of Durant Elementary School.) For more information contact Annie Bell Roby at (662)289-5747.

Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church

Mt. Pilgrim presents "Worship Night" on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Featuring: The Gospel Travelers of Weir, The Dynamic Jewels of Tupelo, The New Centeridge Male Chorus of Sallis, The New Sallis Southernaires of Sallis, Mr. Trenton Martin of West, Mt. Pilgrim Male Chorus of McCool. ~Masks must be worn and temperature will be checked.~

Mt. Moriah M.B. Church

The Mt. Moriah M.B. Church has organized a cemetery club effective July 12, 2021. Members of the cemetery club will be charged $25.00 a year per household to be buried at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Non-members will be charged $800. In order to be a member you must pay your dues on or before Oct. 31, 2021. You do not have to be an active member of Mt. Moriah Church to be a member of the cemetery club. We apologize for any inconveniences that this might cause. If you have any questions, please get in touch with any of the officers of Mt. Moriah M.B. Church.

Attention all churches in Attala county

My name is Lisa Riley, a member and choir director at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church here in Kosciusko. I’m having a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month, once a month. We will also have special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing with us please contact me at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272. Let’s make a joyful noise together in Jesus name.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

