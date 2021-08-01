﻿Hopewell M.B. Church

We the members of the Hopewell M.B. Church cordially invite you to come and help us celebrate our 23rd Pastor’s Anniversary with a Drive Thru Parade on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2:00 P.M. at Sequoias Center in Durant. Lineup for the Parade will start at 1:30 P.M. at 65 West Madison Street (front of Durant Elementary School.) For more information contact Annie Bell Roby at (662)289-5747.

Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church

Mt. Pilgrim presents "Worship Night" on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Featuring: The Gospel Travelers of Weir, The Dynamic Jewels of Tupelo, The New Centeridge Male Chorus of Sallis, The New Sallis Southernaires of Sallis, Mr. Trenton Martin of West, Mt. Pilgrim Male Chorus of McCool. ~Masks must be worn and temperature will be checked.~

Attention all churches in Attala County

My name is Lisa Riley, a member and choir director at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church here in Kosciusko. I am having a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month, once a month. We will also have special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing with us, please contact me at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272. Let us make a joyful noise together in Jesus name.

Mt. Moriah M.B. Church

The Mt. Moriah M.B. Church has organized a cemetery club effective July 12. Members of the cemetery club will be charged $25.00 a year per household to be buried at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Non-members will be charged $800. In order to be a member, you must pay your dues on or before Oct. You do not have to be an active member of Mt. Moriah Church to be a member of the cemetery club. We apologize for any inconveniences that this might cause. If you have any questions, please get in touch with any of the officers of Mt. Moriah M.B. Church.

Abraham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

Abraham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be reopening its doors for service on Sunday, July 4. Sunday School every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Center Church of God

Pastor Rev. David L. Jackson is organizing a Community Gospel Choir. Everyone is invited to join. No age limit. For information contact Rev. Jackson at 601-613-9132.

New Salem Baptist Church

To those who are interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of New Salem Baptist Church and cemetery located in the Carmack/Hesterville community, please send your donations to New Salem Baptist Church c/o Iva C. Dees 18965 Attala Road 3122 French Camp, MS 39745.

