﻿Sheriff’s Posse Riding Club horse show this Saturday

The Sheriff’s Posse Riding Club will host a show starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Gate fee is $3 and concessions will be available. Show includes poles, stakes, barrel racing, quads and other jackpot and fun events. Bring the whole family to this fun show. Take Hwy. 43 North from Hwy. 12 and go through two stop signs. The arena is about 5-6 miles from Hwy. 12 on the left-hand side.

Unity Day at Long Creek

Long Creek will sponsor a Unity Day Program on Oct. 20 at 8:45 a.m. in recognition of October as National Bullying Prevention month. Speakers will be addressing bullying awareness and prevention as well how kindness, acceptance and unity matters. Also, we are asking everyone to wear orange.

Black Hawk singing

Saturday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. there will be singing at Blackhawk. Elliott Fancher & The Band will perform and

Black Hawk homemakers will offer concessions.

Kosciusko homecoming parade Oct. 21

Kosciusko School District Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. around the historic square of Kosciusko. The committee hopes to have more floats than ever before to support the Whippets in the 100-year celebration of Whippet football. Anyone with questions can contact Dr. Michelle Nowell at KLE. Go Whippets!!!

Are you a former Kosy homecoming queen?

In conjunction with the 100th year celebration of Kosciusko Whippet football, KHS would like to recognize former homecoming queens during the homecoming court presentation on Friday, Oct. 22. If you would like to participate, please contact Katy Carter at katy.carter@kosciuskoschools.com, or call the school office at 289-2424 by Oct. 15.

Halloween events

The annual Safety Parade, sponsored by the KAP and The Star-Herald, where children can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the square. Participating businesses include co-sponsors the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership and The Star-Herald, Corvin Greer, Pickles, Moneyman Check Cashing, Jason’s Southern Table, State Farm-Michelle Nicholson, Kosciusko Water & Light, Law office of Doug Crosby, Alfa Insurance, Claude Julian’s, oLive, The Guitar Academy, Super 10, KB Creations, Southern Magnolia, Grit and Grace, Toys Touch Spa, Prairie Farms downtown office, Central Office Supply, Frank Shaw Law, Outfielders, Steele and Chadick law offices, Triple A, Ameriprise Financial, Off the Square, Watkins, Ward & Stafford, The Beauty Center, The Inside Story, the law offices of Michael Crawley Steele, Kosciusko City Hall, Renasant Bank, Patterson Jewelers, Attala County Library, ACMA Team Chip MS.

Other events on Oct. 28 are Franks Chevrolet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with trick-or-treating and bouncy, and Kosciusko Middle Elementary is having trunk-or-treat the same day from 5 to 6 p.m. Junior Auxiliary will be set up in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank downtown from 3 to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church is having their trunk-or-treat on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

City-wide trick-or-treating in Kosciusko will be on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Kosciusko Lion’s Club selling chicken plates

The Kosciusko Lions Club will be selling chicken plates for pickup on Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Renasant Bank parking lot downtown. The plates are $10 each, and include chicken, slaw, beans, and bread. Tickets can be purchased from Lions Club members.

Events from the KAP

• Fall Festival – Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kosy Pocket Park

• Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square.