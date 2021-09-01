Yockanookany River fest set

Head to McCool for the Yockanookany River Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2. The town is looking forward to hosting food and craft vendors, enjoying entertainment, and fellowshipping with lots of friends. Come enjoy a day of good family fun.

Big Black River Festival

The West Civic Club has gotten together for the second time organizing the upcoming 42nd Big Black River Festival. It will be held on Saturday, Sep. 11. There will be a special service held that morning to remember the ones from this area that were involved, plus others the world over. More details are upcoming about that. The club plans to have vendors of all sorts: food, clothing, jewelry, antiques and lots of fun. If you are interested in submitting an application you may get in touch with Carol Black at 662-967-2082. Be sure to provide your complete mailing address so the application may be sent to you. Big Earl from Pearl will be the announcer and musician.

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church gospel singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, October 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month and will be held once a month. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. Interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.