﻿Edgefield Baptist Church

Edgefield Baptist Church will have homecoming services Sunday, May 23, beginning at 10:45 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow.

Mars Hill Cemetery, Winston County

The annual meeting will be held at Mars Hill Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. Everyone interested in the cemetery is encouraged to attend.

RA DAY 2021

RA Day will be held this year on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Hills Baptist Retreat. Deadline to register is May 14. Track time options are RA Racers, Archery, Riflery and Zip Line. All racers must be official RA Racers, available for purchase at www.royalracers.com. RA Overall Chapter Award will be tallied by points received in Archery, Riflery and RA Racer competitions. For questions email dvail@mbcb.org or jmartin@mbcb.org, or call 601-292-3335. Registration form can be downloaded at www.tinyurl.com/ 2021RADay. To learn more about RA’s or if your church does not have an RA group, Contact the Attala Baptist Association at 662-289-1766, attalabaptist@gmail.com and they can point you in the right direction.

Liberty Chapel Homecoming

Join us as we revive this annual tradition! Service begins at 10:45 a.m., June 13, at Liberty Chapel located on Attala Rd 2120, two miles west of the Trace. Lunch will follow service at the Lodge Pavilion, so bring your favorite dish to share. For additional information, call 662-792-9145 or email K.E.Durnell@gmail.com.

Reunion / Cemetery Cleaning

The James Franklin “Jim” Jones Family will have their family reunion in conjunction with the annual Dickerson Cemetery cleaning on the 3rd Saturday in May, which is May 15 this year. After cleaning we will have a “pot luck” lunch at 11:30 and share a little family history.

Doty Springs Baptist Church

Doty Springs Baptist Church invites everyone to attend Homecoming/Revival services, May 16-19. Dr. Gary Permenter, www.garypermenter.org, will be the guest speaker. Steve & Becky Carver, www.4onewayministries.com, will lead worship. Sunday services will start at 10:45 a.m. Fellowship meal after services followed by a turn around service at 1:30 p.m. There will be no Sunday night service. Monday - Wednesday nights services will start at 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church will not be hosting the annual homecoming in May. If you would like to donate to the cemetery fund or the church, please sent your donations to Clemma Ferrell 2141 Attala Road 2270 French Camp, MS 39745.

New Salem Baptist Church

To those who are interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of New Salem Baptist Church and cemetery located in the Carmack/Hesterville community, please send your donations to New Salem Baptist Church c/o Iva C. Dees 18965 Attala Road 3122 French Camp, MS 39745.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Springdale Cemetery

Donations are needed for the care of the Springdale Cemetery located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko. Please send donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. Thank you!

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@ gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

The Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176.

Salem Cemetery

To the families that have loved ones buried in the Salem Cemetery behind Open Door Baptist Church. We have now purchased the property. We are responsible for the upkeep. I am asking that you donate to the cemetery fund. You may send donations to: Open Door Baptist Church c/o Pastor Eddie Pearce - 4390 County Line Rd. Carthage, MS 39051. Make checks out to Open Door Baptist Church. Thank you and God Bless you! - John 3:16. Pastor Eddie Pearce.

Carson Ridge Cemetery

If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS 39067.

