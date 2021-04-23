﻿Bethlehem Church of Sallis

Will have their Pastoral Anniversary Program for Dr. Darrell G. Brooks and Sister Betty Brooks, May 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Faith Independent Methodist Church

Located at 4458 Highway 35 N, Carthage, will be having a Rummage sale on Friday, Apr. 30 and Saturday, May 1 from 8:00 a.m. until.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church will not be hosting the annual homecoming in May. If you would like to donate to the cemetery fund or the church, please sent your donations to Clemma Ferrell 2141 Attala Road 2270 French Camp, MS 39745.

New Salem Baptist Church

To those who are interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of New Salem Baptist Church and cemetery located in the Carmack/Hesterville community, please send your donations to New Salem Baptist Church c/o Iva C. Dees 18965 Attala Road 3122 French Camp, MS 39745.

Heaven is my Goal Outreach Ministry

Heaven is my Goal Outreach Ministry will be having the annual musicians appreciation program on Apr. 24 at 4:00 p.m. It will be an outdoor event, so please bring lawn chairs.

New Centeridge M.B. Church

You are invited to the historical installation service of Pastor Martha Jones at New Centeridge M.B. Church on the first Sunday in May, May 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Carson Ridge Baptist Church in Ethel

Will be having the annual Homecoming on April 25. Starts at 11 a.m. with dinner on the grounds. Bro. Lynn Cain, Pastor.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

- - - - - - - - - - -

Email church

events/announcements to:

news@starherald.net