Apr. 11, 1996

Policemen Martin Roby and Curtis Pope pulled a man from the burning wreckage of his car moments before it was engulfed in flames.

Senator Tim Johnson was recognized by his senior colleagues as the Mississippi Senate Outstanding Freshman.

The dessert theater at the Cultural Center will feature Proclamation, made up of Robbie Ables, Howard Lewis, Willie Bishop, and Don Weaver.

The Country Bunny is Little Gold Shoes, played by Mrs. Sue Dorrill, visited Greenlee Elementary Library, bringing a special handmade egg for students to see.

East Holmes Academy STAR student Jeffrey Hudson has chosen Mrs. Alice McCreary as STAR teacher.

Apr. 15, 1971

Thieves smashed the glass from door of Blaine’s Hardware in Ethel and stole chain saws, guns, and other merchandise worth an estimated $3000.

New officers of the Lions Club are Thomas Craft, Pat Vanderford, Charles England, Charles Burchfield, Jimmy Hutchison, Jesse Hutchison, Mike Martin, Wesley Lepard, Hershel Johnson, Bernard Nowell, and Robert Shuey.

The Big Red Band took all superior ratings at the state band festival. It is led by director Mickey Grove and Mike Brunt, drum major.

Mrs. W. E. Martin lends a helping hand to friends and neighbors and enjoys cooking and sewing. She is president of the Snyder Homemakers Club and treasurer of the Attala County Homemakers Council.

The Miss Holmes County pageant will be held at Holmes Junior College and sponsored by the Durant Jaycees.