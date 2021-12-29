French Camp is having its first Historical Highlight Luncheon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday Jan. 6, at noon at French Camp Presbyterian Church. Speakers will be George and Fran Holman and will feature a 3D exhibit they built of French Camp in the late 1800s/early 1900's. The exhibit occupies a room in the French Camp Alumni Museum.

Lunch will be held in the French Camp Presbyterian Church's new Living Stones Building fellowship hall. Following the meal, transportation will be provided to the program with a guided tour of the model village.

Historical Highlight Luncheons will be held on the first Thursday of each month (instead of Tuesdays), featuring lunch (for a $2 donation) and a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp's history.

RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@ gmail.com or call 662-547-6520 and leave your name and the number of those attending with you.