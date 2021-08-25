﻿Yockanookany River Fest

Head to McCool for the Yockanookany River Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2. The town is looking forward to hosting food and craft vendors, enjoying entertainment, and fellowshipping with lots of friends. Come enjoy a day of good family fun.

Big Black River Festival

The West Civic Club has gotten together for the second time organizing the upcoming 42nd Big Black River Festival. It will be held on Saturday, Sep. 11. Yes, that is correct. There will be a special service held that morning to remember the ones from this area that were involved, plus others the world over. More details are upcoming about that. The club plans to have vendors of all sorts: food, clothing, jewelry, antiques and lots of fun.

Again this year, the club will be offering a $100 dollar gift card donated by Marathon station in Kosciusko. This card may be used for gas or anything in their stores and it is good to use at any Marathon station. Tickets for this are $2 each. T-shirts will also be available. More details on the T-shirts later.

If you are interested in submitting an application you may get in touch with Carol Black at 662-967-2082. Be sure to provide your complete mailing address so the application may be sent to you.

Big Earl from Pearl will be the announcer and musician.

Stay tuned for more details and information.

The club hopes everyone plans to attend this event.

Community Events

• Farm to Table – Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. at Old Town Station

• Fall Festival – Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kosy Pocket Park

• Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

• Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

• Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

• Christmas Open House – Nov. 21

• Christmas Parade – Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. around the Square

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church gospel singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, “Coming out singing.” Rehearsal for this program will begin next month and will be held once a month. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.