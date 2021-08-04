﻿Ethel special election Aug. 10

The Town of Ethel will hold a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Alderman that was not filled during the general election in June. Two candidates have qualified to run, Kathy Barksdale and Christina Johnson. The special election will be held on Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Ethel Volunteer Fire Department.

Big Black River Festival

The West Civic Club has gotten together for the second time organizing the upcoming 42nd Big Black River Festival. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Yes, that is correct. There will be a special service held that morning to remember the ones from this area that were involved, plus others the world over. More details are upcoming about that. The club plans to have vendors of all sorts: food, clothing, jewelry, antiques and lots of fun.

Again this year, the club will be offering a $100 dollar gift card donated by Marathon station in Kosciusko. This card may be used for gas or anything in their stores and it is good to use at any Marathon station. Tickets for this are $2 each. T-shirts will also be available. More details on the T-shirts later.

If you are interested in submitting an application you may get in touch with Carol Black at 662-967-2082. Be sure to provide your complete mailing address so the application may be sent to you.

Big Earl from Pearl will be the announcer and musician.

Stay tuned for more details and information.

The club hopes everyone plans to attend this event.

Upcoming community events

Central MS Fair - Aug. 11-14 at the Attala County Coliseum

Farm to Table – Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. at Old Town Statio.

Fall Festival – Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kosy Pocket Park

Safety Parade (Halloween) – Oct. 28 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. around the Square

Christmas Lighting – Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. around the Square

Merry Marketplace - Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church gospel singing

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Kosciusko, will hold a gospel singing program this fall, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club called, ‘Coming out singing.’ This gospel program is for all those from surrounding churches who love to sing and would like to participate in making this program and community choir a blast. Rehearsal for this program will begin next month and will be held once a month. The event will feature special tv guest singers from Alabama and from the Mississippi Mass Choir of Jackson, along with other local groups. If you are interested in singing, call Lisa Riley at 662-582-0768 or 662-289-7272.