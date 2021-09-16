On 08-03-2021, David A. Burns, a 29-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-03-2021, Ike C. Campbell, a 73-year-old black male from Goodman, was arrested for suspended driver's license on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 08-06-2021, Samuel Thrasher, a 35-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the pPeace on West Adams Street by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On 08-07-2021, Robert T. Norwood, Jr., a 50-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunkenness on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 08-07-2021, Mary K. Ickom, a 28-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver's license and running a stop sign on Peachtree Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-08-2021, Mallory J. Ware, a 67-year-old white male from Sturgis, was arrested for suspended driver's license, expired tag, and speeding on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 08-11-2021, Robin H. Willis, a 50-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 08-11-2021, Williams R. Chunn, a 26-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-11-2021, Shamarion Cook, a 19-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on West Adams Street by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 08-12-2021, Christopher L. Jordan, a 46-year-old black male from Lexington, was arrested for possession of marijuana, suspended driver's license and contempt of court on Highway 12 East by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 08-17-2021, Juan M. Harrington, a 36-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 08-17-2021, Ahmad R. Manning, a 33-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 East by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-20-2021, Susan Minshew, a 57-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for embezzlement on West Adams Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-21-2021, Wiley F. Mallet, a 72-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended driver's lcense and speeding on Highway 12 East by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 08-24-2021, Alyssa M. Underwood, a 20-year-old white female from Walnut Grove, was arrested for shoplifting on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 08-24-2021, David Garnett, a 44-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault, disturbance of a business, and abusive calls to an emergency phone on Highway 12 East by Investigator Martin Roby.

On-08-26-2021, Greg R. Taylor, a 55-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on Highway 12 East by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-27-2021, Dewayne Toliver, Jr., a 33-year-old black male from Pickens, was arrested for aggravated assault on Cannonade Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 08-27-2021, Ronald C. Murray, a 49-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on Cannonade Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 08-30-2021, Shanell Fondren, a 33-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of burglary on Carl's Lane by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 08-30-2021, Paul D. Rimmer, a 31-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of burglary on Carl's Lane by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 09-04-2021, Cedrick D. Thompson, a 44-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for failure to appear in court on Lucas Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 09-05-2021, Tyquane L. Felton, a 25-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence-aggravated assault on Highway 12 West by Lt. Wilbert Nelson.

On 09-09-2021, Bobby K. Huffman, Jr., a 29-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence-simple assault on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.