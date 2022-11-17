With the football team still in the playoffs, there’s not a lot of basketball going on at Central Holmes.

The Lady Trojans got in one game last week and dropped a 56-40 decision to Columbus Christian on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans were scheduled to play at Manchester on Monday and host Benton on Tuesday. They will then host Kirk on Thursday to round out their pre-Thanksgiving schedule.

After Thanksgiving, they will host Winston on Monday, Nov. 28 and play at Tri-County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They will then host Canton Academy on Thursday, Dec. 1 to round out the week.

Columbus Christian 56, Central Holmes 40

The Lady Trojans committed 36 turnovers as the Lady Rams pulled away in the second half to take a 16-point win.

Columbus jumped out to a seven-point lead as they outscored Central Holmes 17-10 in the first period. Central Holmes battled back and outscored the Lady Rams 13-9 to cut the deficit to 26-23 at the half. The Lady Rams continued to pull away in the second half as they outscored Central Holmes 15-9 in the third and 15-8 in the fourth.

Drue Johnson led Central Holmes with 10 points while Ella Hendry had eight points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 34-18. The Lady Trojans led 11-6 at the end of the first and outscored the Lady Rams 9-0 in the second to lead 20-6 at the half. Each tam scored five in the third and Central Holmes took the fourth quarter 9-7 for the final margin. Claire Tate led Central Holmes with eight points while Allie McBride had seven points.