The zoo, one of the oldest in the United States with roots dating to 1916, has suffered several recent blows, from declining attendance to aging exhibits and infrastructure.

To quash rumors about the future of the Jackson Zoo, city officials held a press conference on Friday detailing high hopes but little information about the struggling central Mississippi attraction.

The zoo, one of the oldest in the United States with roots dating to 1916, has suffered several recent blows, from declining attendance to aging exhibits and infrastructure.

On Frida, Jackson’s Chief Administrative Officer, Pieter Teeuwissen, said the nearly 80-acre zoo is sustainable, and city leaders are dedicated to renewing the zoo and neighboring Livingston Park.

He said the city envisions a smaller zoo, but did not specify how small, “incorporating technology such as a virtual zoo, along with more cost-effective animals like reptiles, butterflies, and birds.”

“What we want to do is evaluate the animals,” he continued. “I will let the public know chimpanzees are a lot more expensive than ostriches.”

Only about 20 animals were on display during the press event. High grass, vine-covered attractions, and scattered debris could be seen around the park. The gate of the ostrich exhibition was in disrepair. A lone rhino moped around his enclosure, which was filled with light brown patches of grass. Elephants were moved to the Nashville Zoo in 2010.

A decade ago, the zoo lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over financial concerns, hindering its participation in certain breeding programs. Teeuwissen brushed aside the lack of animals, saying, “I watched a bunch of children run around here, and they didn’t ask the animals about accreditation.”

City officials side-stepped questions about costs, but Teeuwissen said Mayor John Horhn (D) will start the bidding process for renovations in May. Additionally, the city will seek public comments on its strategic revitalization plan, which includes a new pavilion at Livingston Lake.

“We know we are not going to be the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans or the San Diego or St. Louis Zoo. The goal is to create a right-size for the Jackson metro area,” Teeuwissen said.

Red tape could be keeping some animal species from coming to the zoo. The zoo’s Deputy Director, Dave Wetzel, said that currently, the City Council must sign off on any purchase. Delays often mean another zoo can more swiftly purchase the animals with more funds and more flexibility in purchasing.

The chief administrator admits the Jackson Zoo has “suffered some setbacks,” but Jackson leaders foresee a “reinvented and reinvigorated” zoo.

City officials did say they are exploring ways to increase the zoo’s funding, including joining the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership to increase fundraising opportunities. No price tag for the zoo and park revitalization was given at Friday’s press conference.

-- Article credit to Daniel Tyson for the Magnolia Tribune --