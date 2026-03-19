From staff reports

City approves tourism ads, infrastructure payments at March 17 meeting

City officials approved a series of advertising initiatives, infrastructure payments and personnel changes during a March 17 meeting that focused on community promotion and ongoing projects.

The meeting opened with a public hearing, invocation and approval of minutes from the March 3 session before moving into new business.

Among the items, the board approved participation in an “America 250” advertising campaign through Boswell Media. The promotion, tied to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, will highlight local history and air multiple times weekly. Officials agreed to begin the campaign in May on a trial basis.

The board also approved a half-page advertisement in The Profile, a publication of The Star Herald, at a cost of $350.

In project-related action, officials approved a contract with Bad Hoss Ventures for design and research work connected to a signage initiative highlighting historical locations throughout the community. The project complements a grant program aimed at promoting local heritage.

Several payments tied to ongoing infrastructure and development projects were approved, including:

• $195,068.98 to Hodges Land Services for airport work

• $10,969 to Gardner Engineering for the same project

• $14,793.01 to Belinda Stewart for the Strand project

• $13,560.40 to Cain Inc. for Gilliland Street work

• $7,550 to Bad Hoss Ventures for initial project costs

The board also addressed equipment and maintenance needs, approving a $5,636.20 quote from Tollison’s Auto Repair to replace the transmission in a 2019 Dodge Charger used by the police department.

Personnel actions included approving a status change for one employee from part-time to full-time effective March 18, accepting the resignation of one employee effective March 30, and hiring two part-time summer workers for cemetery maintenance.

In other business, the board approved declaring five iPad Air (5th generation) tablets as surplus for transfer to another entity and agreed to switch the city’s fiscal year 2025 audit from an accrual basis to a cash basis, a move expected to reduce costs.

Budget amendments were also approved, including a $35,000 transfer of tourism funds to the KAP for contractual services and adjustments to the street department budget to cover mosquito spraying expenses and related overtime.

Officials approved two upcoming street closures: Knox Road on April 4 for prom activities and portions of Washington and Natchez streets for a Passion Play event scheduled for late March into early April.

The board also approved travel for Chief Collins to attend a chiefs’ convention in Biloxi in June.

Following approval of the claims docket and brief comments, the meeting adjourned with the next session scheduled for April 7