﻿First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Paster position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Center Church of God

Center Church of God held its annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, June 26,2022 at 1:00pm. The speaker was Dr. Charlotte Patterson Morris, PH.D, President, Tuskegee University.

Revival Services followed beginning Monday June 27th, thru Thursday June 30th at 7:00pm nightly. Speakers are: Mon & Tues nights - Rev Antonio Patterson, Wed & Thurs nights - Rev Derrick Lucious Come and be Blessed.

Berea Baptist Church

Berea Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to our Homecoming on Sunday, July 10. Services begin at 10:30 followed by a covered-dish lunch.