﻿First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Paster position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church (on Hwy 19S) will host a Father’s Day breakfast on June 19th at 10 am. Visitors are welcome! Worship service to follow at 11 am. Contact 662-790-3863 or 601-781-0570.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church on Attala Road 5053, near Zama, is planning revival services June 26th through June 29th. Brother Daniel Fortenberry of Faith Baptist Church in Meridian will be preaching. Wes Breazeale is leading the music. Sunday services are at 10:30 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. Monday through Wednesday night are at 7:00 P.M. Please make plans to join us in worship.

Greater New Jericho M.B. Church

Youth Revival Services will be held at Greater New Jericho M.B. Church in Sallis on June 13-15 at 7:00 pm. Speakers include: Monday night Pastor Amos Coffee, Tuesday night Assistant Pastor Van Zollicoffer and Wednesday night Pastor Leonard Jones. All are invited to worship with us.

Center Church of God

Center Church of God will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, June 26,2022 at 1:00pm. The speaker will be Dr Charlotte Patterson Morris, PH.D, President, Tuskegee University. Revival Services will follow beginning Monday June 27th, thru Thursday June 30th at 7:00pm nightly. Speakers are: Mon & Tues nights - Rev Antonio Patterson, Wed & Thurs nights - Rev Derrick LuciousCome and be Blessed.

